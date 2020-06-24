Smithers Secondary School (SSS) Class of 2020 valedictorians Tre Schmidt (left) and Jared Lytle (right) prepare for a virtual recording of their speech to fellow classmates on June 17 at SSS. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

‘It’s definitely a weird time’: Dual SSS valedictorians reflect on unconventional final year

Tre Schmidt and Jared Lytle shared valedictorian duties for the SSS Class of 2020 grad

If there’s one thing 2020 hasn’t been, it’s ordinary.

Sitting in a classroom after filming a virtual valedictorian speech to be played at this year’s graduation ceremonies, Tre Schmidt and Jared Lytle both expressed a sense of appreciation for being chosen by their peers to represent a final school year marred by COVID-19.

“It’s definitely a weird time,” said Lytle. “Obviously this isn’t how the speech usually goes [but] I think that’s kind of cool that we’ve bended the rules a bit and made our own way.”

After the graduating class first selected Schmidt in a vote for this year’s valedictorian role, the Grade 12 student initially turned it down.

“I really didn’t think I deserved it, because I didn’t really do anything with planning grad or anything,” he said. “So I denied at first, then we did another poll and Jared won, and he didn’t want to do it. And we were like, well, we both don’t want to do it, so let’s do it together.”

READ MORE: Public school teachers return to work

The duo said they decided to go forward with the speech because they felt it was important to represent a graduating class which had experienced such a historical year.

“I think it’s important that we still have a speaker and we’re still doing lots of the traditional things, even if they’re a bit different,” said Lytle.

They said the switch to online learning was not without its challenges but that eventually they both enjoyed the flexibility the virtual classroom offered. “It wasn’t very structured, there was no bell, go, do this,” said Schmidt. “Once I got used to the whole online thing I really liked it because it gave me a lot more time to just stay at home and just do whatever I wanted,” added Lytle. “You didn’t have to wake up at a certain time and you could sleep in a bit.”

They said the social implications of school being closed were what they missed most.

“I think the hardest part was not being able to see all your friends, you know?” said Schmidt. “You’re allowed to be close to a few people, but it’s kind of like one little small group.”

The speech, which will be played at SSS’ three grads held this weekend, ends with a quote the two selected to represent their experience at the school: “All things come to an end, but memories last forever.”

As for their favourite memories? Both pointed to a nine-day canoe trip they took last year as part of the school’s outdoor education class.

“That was honestly one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had,” said Lytle. “Just being with that group of people, it was all people I was pretty close with, me and Tre, it was a long and pretty tough trip but it was so much fun.”

Schmidt said he would also remember having fun in class and his interactions with various staff members. “I think some of my favourite memories come from Chemistry 12 with Ms. Thornton, because she’s strict and I could always get under her skin without crossing the line,” he said.

Perhaps appropriate for dual valedictorians, the two friends (along with five others) will be moving to Calgary together, where Lytle plans to begin post-secondary education in the business field and Schmidt said he has plans to work and travel.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusGraduation 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread
Next story
B.C. government focused on mass timber industry to meet CleanBC goals

Just Posted

‘It’s definitely a weird time’: Dual SSS valedictorians reflect on unconventional final year

Tre Schmidt and Jared Lytle shared valedictorian duties for the SSS Class of 2020 grad

Witset cannabis shop hopeful for July 3 opening

Business is planning on a soft opening to local community in fourth week of June

RDBN takes aim at firearm ban, sends letter to Trudeau expressing disapproval of OIC

Regional District voted unanimously to send letter urging Liberals to reconsider process

‘A very exciting opportunity’: Terrace and Hazelton to get new high school classes

Caledonia offers Human Performance, Hazelton introduces Cybersecurity Foundations

School District 82 trustees give back pay increase

Each school will get around $100 for student centred initiatives

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Turning down work: CERB causing issues for some B.C. restaurants

‘It’s the most frustrating thing I’ve encountered, ever, in my life.’

Mom of teen who fatally overdosed says B.C. needs treatment beds, not just involuntary holds

Rachel Staples’s 15-year-old son Elliot Eurchuk died in April 2018

Canadian pandemic fines top $13M as report says punitive approach ‘ineffective’

Quebec accounted for 77 per cent of the reported fines, while Ontario saw 18 per cent and Nova Scotia three per cent

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

Nursing student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court

Daycares find unique ways to teach physical distancing to young kids

B.C. says centres must have the physical space to support distancing, and encourages outdoor play when appropriate

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule

Play to resume July 23 or July 24 in empty ballparks

Home services company banned from B.C. for deceptive sales practices

Simply Green Home Services faces $8,000 fine

Most Read