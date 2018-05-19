International students arrive in Smithers. (Michael Grace-Dacosta photo)

International students land in Smithers

There are 20 people who came from the other side of the world to study in Smithers.

Gatik Malhotra is a long way from home — just over 11,000 km in fact.

Malhorta, who’s from New Delhi in India, is one of 20 international students taking Business Administration at Northwest Community College (NWCC) — soon to be Coast Mountain College.

Malhorta’s cousin recommended the program to him and Smithers specifically because of the low population and abundance of job opportunities. The Delhiite said he prefers small town life over busy cities like Toronto or Vancouver.

“People there don’t care,” said Malhorta. “Here people say hi when I’m walking and I don’t even know them. It’s very [friendly] here. I really like it.”

Justin Kohlman, NWCC vice president, said the college is ecstatic to finally bring the program to fruition.

“As a result of bringing the international students here we’re able to offer an entire business program. In my three years at the college we’ve wanted to be able to offer full programs; this allows us to do that,” said Kohlman.

“Now domestic students can also take these courses. We’ve got three domestic students we know of already in this course. Hopefully we’re going to get many more and then we’ll be able to grow the business program to include other areas as well.”

Upon completion of the two-year program, students will earn a Business Administration diploma or a Post Degree Diploma for individuals who already have a degree but want a diploma in business specifically.

Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach was in attendance for the international students’ orientation day. Kohlman said the town has been very supportive of providing housing for the students.

“I think having folks here from other countries increases the diversity of our community and hopefully can result in some cultural exchange,” said Bachrach. “Folks from Smithers can learn more about India and vice versa. I think it’s an incredibly positive thing for our community.”

