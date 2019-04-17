Trevor Hewitt (Thom Barker photo)

Interior News welcomes new reporter

Trevor Hewitt joins the newspaper team

This week, The Interior News welcomes Trevor Hewitt as multi-media reporter.

Hewitt comes to the paper from The Moose Radio where he was an on-air personality and news reporter.

“Trevor brings solid journalistic chops, knowledge of the Bulkley Valley and a ton of enthusiasm to the newsroom,” said Interior News editor Thom Barker. “I know he’s going to be a valuable addition to our team.”

Hewitt graduated from Ryerson University in September 2018 with a Bachelor of Journalism degree.

In addition to radio, he has experience in a broad range of journalistic disciplines from print to social media through internships and freelance work.

“At this time, our newspaper is really focussed on leveraging all the available platforms for news gathering and dissemination,” Barker said. “I think Trevor has the whole package and will really help us move forward in that regard.”

While Hewitt said he loved working in radio, he is looking forward to having the opportunity to engage in the kind of long-form journalism newspapers provide.

“I’m really excited to be able to tell local stories in a format that I love in a way that is engaging and relevant to our audience,” he said. “I’m just really excited to sniff out some really cool local stories that I know I’m going to love writing and I know our audience is going to love reading.

While community news reporting requires versatility and covering a full range of topics, some of Hewitt’s main beats will include Smithers town council, the school district and Northern Health.

Interior News welcomes new reporter

Trevor Hewitt joins the newspaper team

