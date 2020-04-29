Interior News editor honoured for photography

This photo of firefighters battling the Recycling Depot fire last year earned Thom Barker Silver in the Spot News Photo category at the 2020 B.C.-Yukon Community Newspaper Association Ma Murray Awards April 25.

The best in the newspaper business was celebrated and The Interior News’ own editor was recognized for two of his photos during a virtual ceremony on April 25.

Hosted by the BC & Yukon Community News Media Association, the Ma Murray Awards honours the work of community journalists across the province and territory for advertising, photography, writing in print and online and overall newspaper excellence.

Thom Barker was the winner of the HUB International Sports Photo Award, Under 25,000 (circulation) for “Novice Roughstock” and was runner-up in Spot News Photo under 25,000 category for “Fire!”

While Barker has won numerous writing awards such as the 2008 CCNA feature story award for coverage of Ian Bush coroner’s inquest (Interior News/Houston Today) and 2016 Saskatchewan Weekly Newspaper Association Best News Story for coverage of Jaycee Mildenberger murder trial, Yorkton This Week, Yorkton, SK, this was his first time winning photography awards.

“I am extremely pleased to receive a photography award,” he said.

“When I started in newspapers, I really resented having to take my own pictures, but I’ve worked really hard at developing those skills and now I really enjoy trying to capture compelling images.”

Barker came back to the Interior News in 2019 after getting his start in the newspaper business in Smithers in 2005. He’s been working all over the country since and publisher Grant Harris is happy to have him back.

“Thom has been back at The Interior News for a little over a year and has proven time and again that we are fortunate to have his skills to offer our readers and online audience,” he said. “We at The Interior News are are proud of Thom and the well-deserved recognition by our industry, and of all our team serving you for over one hundred and thirteen years.”



