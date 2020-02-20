Indigenous pipeline supporters speaking up

Houston resident and Wet’suwet’en member Marion Tiljoe Shepherd addresses about 200 supporters of the Coastal GasLink pipeline who gathered in Houston Wednesday afternoon to hear from Indigenous leaders in favour of the project.

The event, which hosted five speakers, was organized by The North Matters, a natural resource industry lobby group that started in Kitimat.

Spokesperson Steve Simons said national attention has focused largely on opposition to the pipeline, while the voices of many Wet’suwet’en members who support the project have been drowned out by negative news coverage. Wednesday’s gathering was billed as an event to bring the community together by allowing Indigenous members the chance to share their perspectives in a safe environment, free from intimidation and fear of harm.

Tiljoe Shepherd told the crowd mistakes were made on all sides, contributing to what’s now a national crisis, but the division within her community is what’s most difficult to endure.

“We’re ostracized just because we want to work,” she said. “We’re from an industrial town and we’ve always worked for industry. There’s two sides to every story.”

More to come.