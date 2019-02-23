Indigenous leaders, politicians say Trans Mountain report flawed

Indigenous and environmental groups respond to the National Energy Board’s recommendation report on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time
Councillors’ time commitment and non-voting status cited in library board withdrawal
Three Bulkley Valley men look to open Smithers’ first cannabis store on Main Street.
It could happen again without a different way to inspect trains
Frederick Patrick was released on bail on outstanding assault charges after breach sentencing
Three Hazelton area men will face 8-day trial
Witness accounts as old as 1904, and as recent as 2018, place a creature in the lake’s depths
Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million
In a 9-4 victory over Switzerland, a Langley-based curling team earned its 2nd straight world title
Traditional portion of the service will be followed by words from community members
Dozens of Chilkat and Ravenstail weavers from all over North America will be weaving 5-inch-by-5-inch squares
Nontheless pretty impressive stuff from the 24th-ranked team in the country
It’s A high-stakes meeting designed to impress on Catholic bishops the global problem
Police asking for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward
Corrections officers demonstrated in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon
Actor Jussie Smollett joins the list with Bill Clinton, Martha Stewart and Bill O’Rilley
10 cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver as of Friday
It brings the number of total cases within the city connected to the outbreak to ten
Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice
Athlete’s Oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”