Indigenous leaders call for investigation into six deaths at Smithers housing facility

When Goodacre Place opened its doors in February 2019, it was heralded as a major step forward in addressing the homelessness situation in Smithers.

Now, a cloud of grief and fear hangs over the 22-unit facility, which has recorded six deaths of Indigenous men within the past 12 months. That is the most of any BC Housing complex in the province according to a joint press release from the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre and BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres (AAFC).

Kirsten Patrick lost two cousins, Brandon Patrick and Eric Wilson. She said she was trying to get a spot at Goodacre, but is having second thoughts.

“We were going to, but I don’t want to because of everything that’s been happening,” she said.

What is driving the fear, she said, is a lack of answers.

“Nobody is telling us anything,” she said. “My cousin Brandon, they just found him recently and they said his lips were blue and his face was blue and apparently there was a guy in there, who was selling drugs, and I don’t know, that’s all I heard.”

The BC Coroner’s Service has indicated it is working on an Interior News request for information on the cases.

Stewart Sampson is a current resident who says drug and alcohol use is rampant within the facility despite it ostensibly being a “dry” residence.

He said he is moving out.

“I fear for my life; I don’t know whether or not I’m going to wake up there,” he said.

Annette Morgan, Dze L K’ant executive director, is demanding a provincial inquiry into the matter.

“What we want to do is ensure an investigation is done and that an Indigenous person does this investigation; I won’t accept anything less,” she said.

The press release suggested the deaths, and possibly others within the community, are linked to “Smithers’ lack of culturally safe housing programs for Indigenous people.”

“We know that Indigenous-led, culturally safe supportive housing is needed to provide equitable care to Indigenous people accessing housing assistance,” said Annette Morgan, executive director of Dze L K’ant. “Smithers has the poorest example of Indigenous housing support in the province and we need to change that.”

The release takes clear aim at the practice of Indigenous support services being provided by non-Indigenous agencies, as in the case with Goodacre Place, which is run by the Smithers Community Services Association (SCSA).

“We are seeing funding intended to support services for Indigenous people awarded to non-Indigenous agencies across all social service sectors,” said Leslie Varley, executive director of the BCAAFC, “Non-Indigenous agencies controlling services for Indigenous people perpetuate the barriers to equitable care. This can have deadly consequences when we are hearing from Indigenous people that they do not feel safe accessing social services.”

That being said, Morgan told The Interior News she doesn’t want to start a finger-pointing game, she just wants all of the community leadership including SCSA, the Town of Smithers, Northern Health, the RCMP and elected provincial and federal representatives to roll up their sleeves and solve the problem. She said she believes the willingness is there from everyone but wants action now on what she views as an emergency situation.

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach provided a statement via email.

“My heart goes out to the families of the Indigenous men who have died in Smithers over the past year and the staff of the social service agencies that cared for them,” he wrote. “Having worked downtown for over a decade, I knew many of these men well and counted them as friends. We have much work yet to do to address the complex issues facing our most vulnerable, marginalized residents. In my role as a member of Parliament, I’m committed to working alongside community leaders and ensuring the federal government is engaged on these issues. We make progress when we work together.”

Smithers mayor, Gladys Atrill, also offered condolences on behalf of the Town of Smithers saying the Town is willing to do whatever it can and has already supported Dze L K’ant’s application for Indigenous housing with a letter and by identifying potential land for the project.

“This last year of the pandemic coupled with the ongoing opioid crisis has increased stresses felt by those who are homeless, suffering from mental health and addictions, and by those agencies offering support to people in need,” she said. “We at the Town rely upon and are grateful for the work of all of our community partners in addressing these challenges and are committed to doing our part.”

The Interior News is also expecting responses from SCSA, Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen and the RCMP.

Goodacre Place was built to replace the emergency shelter Broadway Place with $6.1 million capital funding and ongoing operational support from BC Housing.

It is named after former town councillor Bill Goodacre, who was a staunch ally of the Indigenous community in Smithers.

