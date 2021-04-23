Indigenous leaders call for investigation into six deaths at Smithers housing facility

Dze L K’ant executive director Annette Morgan, right, discusses the issue of Goodacre Place deaths via video chat at Bovill Square April 23. (Thom Barker photo)Dze L K’ant executive director Annette Morgan, right, discusses the issue of Goodacre Place deaths via video chat at Bovill Square April 23. (Thom Barker photo)
Goodacre Place in Smithers has been the site of six Indigenous men’s deaths in the past 12 months. (Thom Barker photo)Goodacre Place in Smithers has been the site of six Indigenous men’s deaths in the past 12 months. (Thom Barker photo)
An RCMP officer takes statements from individuals who were allegedly threatened by men in a passing vehicle at Bovill Square April 23. (Thom Barker photo)An RCMP officer takes statements from individuals who were allegedly threatened by men in a passing vehicle at Bovill Square April 23. (Thom Barker photo)

When Goodacre Place opened its doors in February 2019, it was heralded as a major step forward in addressing the homelessness situation in Smithers.

Now, a cloud of grief and fear hangs over the 22-unit facility, which has recorded six deaths of Indigenous men within the past 12 months. That is the most of any BC Housing complex in the province according to a joint press release from the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre and BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres (AAFC).

Kirsten Patrick lost two cousins, Brandon Patrick and Eric Wilson. She said she was trying to get a spot at Goodacre, but is having second thoughts.

“We were going to, but I don’t want to because of everything that’s been happening,” she said.

What is driving the fear, she said, is a lack of answers.

READ MORE: Goodacre Place: A partial success story

“Nobody is telling us anything,” she said. “My cousin Brandon, they just found him recently and they said his lips were blue and his face was blue and apparently there was a guy in there, who was selling drugs, and I don’t know, that’s all I heard.”

The BC Coroner’s Service has indicated it is working on an Interior News request for information on the cases.

Stewart Sampson is a current resident who says drug and alcohol use is rampant within the facility despite it ostensibly being a “dry” residence.

He said he is moving out.

“I fear for my life; I don’t know whether or not I’m going to wake up there,” he said.

Annette Morgan, Dze L K’ant executive director, is demanding a provincial inquiry into the matter.

“What we want to do is ensure an investigation is done and that an Indigenous person does this investigation; I won’t accept anything less,” she said.

The press release suggested the deaths, and possibly others within the community, are linked to “Smithers’ lack of culturally safe housing programs for Indigenous people.”

“We know that Indigenous-led, culturally safe supportive housing is needed to provide equitable care to Indigenous people accessing housing assistance,” said Annette Morgan, executive director of Dze L K’ant. “Smithers has the poorest example of Indigenous housing support in the province and we need to change that.”

The release takes clear aim at the practice of Indigenous support services being provided by non-Indigenous agencies, as in the case with Goodacre Place, which is run by the Smithers Community Services Association (SCSA).

“We are seeing funding intended to support services for Indigenous people awarded to non-Indigenous agencies across all social service sectors,” said Leslie Varley, executive director of the BCAAFC, “Non-Indigenous agencies controlling services for Indigenous people perpetuate the barriers to equitable care. This can have deadly consequences when we are hearing from Indigenous people that they do not feel safe accessing social services.”

READ MORE: Freak accident claims life of Arthur Tom

That being said, Morgan told The Interior News she doesn’t want to start a finger-pointing game, she just wants all of the community leadership including SCSA, the Town of Smithers, Northern Health, the RCMP and elected provincial and federal representatives to roll up their sleeves and solve the problem. She said she believes the willingness is there from everyone but wants action now on what she views as an emergency situation.

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach provided a statement via email.

“My heart goes out to the families of the Indigenous men who have died in Smithers over the past year and the staff of the social service agencies that cared for them,” he wrote. “Having worked downtown for over a decade, I knew many of these men well and counted them as friends. We have much work yet to do to address the complex issues facing our most vulnerable, marginalized residents. In my role as a member of Parliament, I’m committed to working alongside community leaders and ensuring the federal government is engaged on these issues. We make progress when we work together.”

Smithers mayor, Gladys Atrill, also offered condolences on behalf of the Town of Smithers saying the Town is willing to do whatever it can and has already supported Dze L K’ant’s application for Indigenous housing with a letter and by identifying potential land for the project.

“This last year of the pandemic coupled with the ongoing opioid crisis has increased stresses felt by those who are homeless, suffering from mental health and addictions, and by those agencies offering support to people in need,” she said. “We at the Town rely upon and are grateful for the work of all of our community partners in addressing these challenges and are committed to doing our part.”

The Interior News is also expecting responses from SCSA, Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen and the RCMP.

Goodacre Place was built to replace the emergency shelter Broadway Place with $6.1 million capital funding and ongoing operational support from BC Housing.

It is named after former town councillor Bill Goodacre, who was a staunch ally of the Indigenous community in Smithers.

MORE TO COME


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Case of infectious tuberculosis confirmed at Vancouver high school
Next story
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Just Posted

Dze L K’ant executive director Annette Morgan, right, discusses the issue of Goodacre Place deaths via video chat at Bovill Square April 23. (Thom Barker photo)
Indigenous leaders call for investigation into six deaths at Smithers housing facility

Six Indigenous men have died in the past year at Goodacre Place, the most of any BC Housing facility

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to Telegraph Creek after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

(Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: Town of Smithers lifts alert for high levels of chlorine in water

Residents are advised town water is now safe to use

Garry Merkel has been recognized for his work in culturally appropriate Indigenous education with an honourary doctorate from the University of British Columbia.
Tahltan educator recognized with honorary doctorate from UBC

Garry Merkel has dedicated his life to improving Indigenous educational outcomes

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

University Pharmacy in Vancouver after all available appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were booked, April 1, 2021. Vaccine supplies at many pharmacies ran out this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday

462 in hospital, 160 in intensive care, four more deaths

A Gladstone Secondary School student was diagnosed with the respiratory infection. An exposure notice was sent out Thursday, April 22. (Google Maps)
Case of infectious tuberculosis confirmed at Vancouver high school

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday after a student was diagnosed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A former finance minister Mike de Jong on Sunday, October 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former cabinet minister says B.C. Liberal government took money laundering seriously

Mike de Jong told a public inquiry today that serious efforts were made to understand and address the issue of money laundering at casinos

Still from a video posted on social media of a man lighting fireworks next to a homeless person’s encampment in the parking lot at St. Mary’s on Mary Street in Chilliwack. The video was posted on April 21, 2021 but it’s unclear if the incident happened that day. (Facebook)
VIDEO: Man sets off fireworks next to homeless person’s cart in Fraser Valley

No police reports made into incident shared on social media

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, received their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Friday, April 23. (Twitter/JustinTrudeau)
Justin Trudeau gets his first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

The prime minister and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, were vaccinated at an Ottawa pharmacy Friday

As of Friday (April 23), B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health region. (Pixabay)
Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry

People will not be able to book a campsite outside of their health region – although Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health are being treated as one zone

Most Read