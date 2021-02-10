Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India on February 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India on February 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

India will ‘do its best’ to get COVID-19 vaccines to Canada, says PM Narendra Modi

Canada is not among 25 countries cleared by Indian government to receive doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his country “will do its best” to help Canada get COVID-19 vaccines but stopped short of making any specific guarantee that India would ship doses to Canada.

Canada is also not among 25 countries cleared by the Indian government to receive exported doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine this month, though federal officials indicated last week Canada’s shipments weren’t expected to start arriving until at least April.

The Serum Institute of India has a contract with AstraZeneca to make at least one billion vaccine doses, and Health Canada is currently reviewing the manufacturing processes at the facility as it works to greenlight the AstraZeneca vaccine for use on Canadians.

Modi says on Twitter that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called him today and the pair discussed vaccines, climate change and the global economic recovery.

Earlier today, Trudeau said Canada and India are working as partners against COVID-19 but didn’t mention any plans to speak to Modi.

Trudeau and Modi have a frequently tense relationship, including Trudeau’s troubled trip to India in 2018, and more recently India’s anger over Trudeau’s public support for farmers protesting new laws passed by the Indian government.

ALSO READ: Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusIndiavaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds promise billions in new funds to build, expand public-transit systems

Just Posted

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge left residents cut off from neighbouring communities. (Facebook photo)
Kispiox Bridge opens to light vehicle traffic but repair work is ongoing

First responders are on standby to provide aid to cut-off residents

Smithers Local Health Area reported five new cases from Jan. 24 to 30. (BCCDC graphic)
Weekly new local COVID-19 cases drop to single digits

The Smithers Local Health Area reported five new cases between Jan. 24 and 30

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat General Hospital under fire for second allegation of racism ending in death

Naomi Bracken says her son died after being told to leave Kitimat hospital despite chest pains

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge has residents cut off indefinitely and awaiting a detour that could take a week to open and take them 233 kilometres out of their way just to get to Hazelton. (Facebook photo)
Damaged bridge cuts off Kispiox residents

It could be a week before a 233 kilometre detour is available, bridge closed indefinitely

Dr. Matthew Dykstra (left) and Dr. Wouter Morkel, two of a group of eight Smithers physicians who have stepped up to provide primary care for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at a new clinic in Smithers. Dr. Flora Barnard, Dr. Karin Blouw, Dr. Nicole Froese, Dr. Marlowe Haskins, Dr. Kate Niethammer and Dr. Sheila Smith are the others.
New clinic in Smithers offers primary care for non-hospitalized COVID patients

Eight local physicians step up to provide assessements and services by referral only

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

This image provided by PepsiCo, Inc., shows Quaker Oats’ Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mix and syrup, formerly the Aunt Jemima brand. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June 2021, when the packaging will officially change over. (PepsiCo, Inc. via AP)
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

Quaker Oats bought the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925

(Black Press Media file photo)
Patron bit, staff member punched during mask altercation at Victoria restaurant

Witnesses say man lashed out after being asked to wear a mask

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna officials warn against anti-COVID protests ahead of planned ‘mega rally’

Those protesting COVID-19 restrictions and measures in Kelowna have received a message from the city’s leaders

Brendan Eshom is a name to watch for in Prince Rupert, at 19 he has already been a city basketball champ, website and app developer as well as First Nations language advocate and promoter. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Apple apologizes to B.C. man for removing First Nations app

Apple says deletion of popular language app a “miscommunication”

Most Read