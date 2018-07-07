Incumbent Civic Candidate Update

The Interior News reached out to incumbent mayors to find out who seeking reelection this fall.

With the civic elections taking place this fall, The Interior News reached out to local mayors and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) Area A (Smithers rural) director to see who will be running again.

District of New Hazelton Mayor Gail Lowry has said she will seek reelection this October.

“[There are a] couple of projects I’d like to see finished: the ice arena, the new [community] hall and I really enjoy [the job],” Lowry said when asked why she’ll be running again.

Lowry was voted to office in 2011. No one else has announced their intention to run for the position yet.

Village of Hazelton Mayor Alice Maitland could not be reached for comment in time for publication.

Maitland has been the mayor of the Village of Hazelton for 42 years. It is unknown who will run for mayor of Hazelton this fall.

RDBN Director Mark Fisher said he hasn’t made decision yet but expects to do so by the end of July. Fisher is completing his first term as director as he was elected to the position in 2014. No other candidates for the job have emerged.

Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach will be seeking another term this October. As of now, his challengers for the role are unknown.

As previously reported by this paper, Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen will not seek reelection this fall. It is unclear who will enter the mayoral race for the village.