Mary Simon speaks during an announcement at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Canada’s incoming governor general has had her first audience with the Queen. Simon will be sworn in as the representative of the sovereign in Canada on Monday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Mary Simon speaks during an announcement at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Canada’s incoming governor general has had her first audience with the Queen. Simon will be sworn in as the representative of the sovereign in Canada on Monday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Incoming governor general Mary Simon has 1st audience with Queen

The Queen and Simon met virtually on Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Canada’s incoming governor general has had her first audience with the Queen.

Mary Simon will be sworn in as the representative of the sovereign in Canada on Monday.

The Queen and Simon met virtually on Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the Queen invested Simon as an extraordinary companion of the Order of Canada, an extraordinary commander of the Order of Military Merit and a commander of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.

Simon, who was born in the Nunavik village of Kangiqsualujjuaq, will be Canada’s first Indigenous governor general.

The post has been empty since January, when former governor general Julie Payette abruptly resigned.

An external review found the former astronaut had presided over a toxic work environment at the governor general’s residence, Rideau Hall.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Chilliwack near capacity for accommodating displaced wildfire evacuees
Next story
Canada to resettle Afghans who worked with military, embassy

Just Posted

The Salvation Army Thrift Store on Main Street in Smithers will be permanently closed July 31. (Thom Barker photo)
Sally Ann to shutter Thrift Store

People’s Pary of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, left, and local PPC candidate Jody Craven take a private tour of the Pacific Inland Resources (PIR) sawmill during a visit to Smithers on Bernier’s “Mad Max B.C. Summer Freedom Tour” July 21. (Thom Barker photo)
PPC leader Maxime Bernier stops in Smithers during B.C. pre-campaign tour

Vancouver-based mineral exploration company Doubleview Gold Corp issued a public apology to Tahltan First Nation and entered into a communications and engagement agreement with First Nation’s government in July following years-long dispute. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO) (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)
Mining company apologizes to Northwest B.C. First Nation, signs communications agreement

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada identified snow as a contributing factor in an incident at the Northwest Regional Airport Jan 31, 2020 that resulted in the collapse of a WestJet aircraft’s nose landing gear. (Northwest Regional Airport/Transportation Safety Board of Canada)
Snowy conditions the main factor in landing gear collapse at Terrace airport: TSB