(Nicole Friesen/Facebook)

(Nicole Friesen/Facebook)

Incident on Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope causing delays and detours

The incident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 14

A vehicle incident on Highway 5 has impacted traffic between Merritt and Hope in both directions.

There is a detour in effect for northbound traffic on the Coquihalla, as of 5:30p.m. on Oct. 14.

Southbound traffic is still moving but subject to intermittent stoppages.

Drive BC map of incident

Drive BC map of incident

The incident is impacting the highway between Exit 183: Othello Road and Exit 286: Merritt – 97C. The location of the incident is approximately six kilometers north of Hope.

There is not yet an opening time and the incident is being assessed, according to Drive BC.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newscar crashHopeMerritt

Previous story
New walk-in medical clinic opens Monday

Just Posted

Muheim Memorial Elementary School (MMES) (Trevor Hewitt photo) Voting in the Smithers Municipal Election on Saturday Oct. 15 will take place at Muheim Memorial Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (File photo)
Smithers municipal election voting: What you need to know

Access to a new medical clinic opening Monday will be through the side door of the building located at 3842 Third Ave. in Smithers. (Thom Barker photo)
New walk-in medical clinic opens Monday

Minister of Housing David Eby makes a campaign stop in Smithers to explain his Housing Plan and meet with NDP members. Shown here with Mayor Gladys Atrill (left) and MLA Nathan Cullen, far right. (Facebook photo)
Minister of Housing, David Eby, makes a stop in Smithers while campaigning in the north

Smithers saw the sharpest increase in average home sale prices in northern B.C. in the first nine months of 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Average home sale price skyrockets in Smithers