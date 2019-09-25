Volunteers with the festival pose for a photo at the end of the festival. The festival ran from Sept. 14-22 in Telkwa. Festival organizer Laurie Gallant told The Interior News the festival was not just about apples as a food source, but also about broader topics such as food security and the necessity of making sure apple trees are picked once they start bearing fruit. (Facebook photo)

Inaugural Telkwa festival celebrates apples

The festival focused on topics such as food security and bear safety

This year’s first ever Telkwa Apple Festival was a triple threat.

The eight-day long festival finished up on Sunday, with a second apple pressing and juicing at St. Stephen’s Church in Telkwa.

There were also games, presentations and local music throughout the day.

Throughout the week the festival featured a number of apple-related events and talks on things such as bear safety.

Festival organizer Laurie Gallant told The Interior News the festival was not just about apples as a food source, but also about broader topics such as food security and the necessity of making sure apple trees are picked once they start bearing fruit.

Gallant mentioned a personal interest of hers is how climate change could affect bear behavior and how apples grow in the region.

“Will the hibernation period of bears start to change if the winter is shorter and milder?”

Gallant also discussed a third element of community building.

Many of the apples juiced at the festival were picked by volunteers.

This was done, in part, thanks to a database of apple trees in Telkwa previously compiled by Sarah Milner.

Gallant also said the non-profit BV Groundbreakers is teaming up with Telkwa Elementary School to get students to pick apple trees in the neighbourhood.

“We really wanted to get the message out there that it’s normal behavior now to pick your apples and it’s really not socially acceptable anymore to just leave them on the tree, especially when we have volunteers available to pick them for you.”

Gallant also expressed gratitude to Dawn Hanson, a resident who has been essential both in securing funding for this year’s festival from the The Wetzin’Kwa Community Forest Corporation (WCFC) and in laying down the groundwork for the festival in previous years.

Hanson works as the secretary treasurer for the Telkwa Community Initiative Society (TCIS).

“They help to organize different projects for Telkwa that the Village just doesn’t have the capacity to do and community building events that just wouldn’t happen if there weren’t people like them doing it,” said Gallant.

The Village previously had a one-day juicing event last year, on which Gallant said this event builds.

Gallant said she is interested in taking the Apple Festival on the road next year.

“The vision is that for next year we would have a tour where we bring our apple press, hopefully two, to each community and just have, like, a valley-wide event on different days.”

She would also like to add a part to the program showing people how to prune their own fruit trees.

Previous story
One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

Just Posted

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

Sentencing of former Burns Lake mayor’s for sex assault postponed to Nov. 25

The B.C Supreme Court in Smithers set the new date this morning

‘There’s mushrooms I’ve never seen before’: Terrace mushroom hunter says 2019 season one for the books

Kara Weeber specifically hunts for pine mushrooms, known as an aprhodesiac in Japanese culture

Nun who travels all over the world comes to Smithers

Brigitte Kloosterman first met Sister Eva Maria while working with the Salvation Army in Nuremberg

Steelheads drop first game

Prince Rupert Rampage won 4-2 on Saturday

VIDEO: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Huu-ay-aht First Nations had a ‘productive discussion’ with B.C. Premier John Horgan

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

Langley Conservative candidate stays quiet after blackface controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes at Tyee Spit near the city’s downtown

B.C. flu vaccine delivery delayed, not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

Most Read