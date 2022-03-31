Inaugural gymnastics tournament held in new Prince Rupert gymnastic facilities

79 athletes participated in new tournament to be held annually

The Prince Rupert Gymnastics Club hosted its inaugural “Over the Rainbow” regional gymnastics invitational meet on Saturday, March 19, 2022. This was the first Zone 7 competition since 2020, and was well attended with 79 gymnasts from the Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Quesnel and Smithers clubs.

“Returning to competition after two full years of cancelled events due to the pandemic was such an amazing experience. The joy on the faces of the young athletes from across the Northwest was so memorable, and it was so great to see everyone cheering each other on, and for parents to be able to watch their children compete again,” a press release from the Smithers Saltos Gymnastics Team (SSGT) said.

The SSGT won 21 gold medals and honourable mentions went to several athletes who scored 9 plus out of a possible 10 points from both the men’s and women’s teams.

The results:

Canadian Competitive Program Level 2: Kaiya Staplin, Gold Overall

Canadian Competitive Program Level 3a: Kathryn Leffers, Gold on Vault, 2nd

AA Overall. Sarah Lo, 3rd AA Overall.

Canadian Competitive Program Level 3b: Kynslee Butler, 2nd AA Overall,

Lumina Wilson, 3rd AA Overall

Canadian Competitive Program Level 4: Ella Opdendries & Ruby-Mei Meyer,

3rd AA Overall

Canadian Competitive Program Level 6: Emma Hols, 2nd AA Overall

Canadian Competitive Program Level 7: Peytanne Brockley, 3rd AA Overall

Men’s Provincial Level 1: Wylie Perry, Gold on Vault, Gold on Floor, Gold on Horizontal Bar.

Samuel Wright, Gold on Floor. Kian Staplin, Gold on Vault.

Jordan Lo enjoys her routine on the balance beam. (Photo credit: Mike Ambach / www.fromthetreehouse.ca)

Smithers Saltos CCP2 Team in Prince Rupert for first competition in two years. (Photo credit: Mike Ambach / www.fromthetreehouse.ca)