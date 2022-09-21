In their own words: Murray Hawse

Murray Hawse with his wife Shirley at his retirement reception during the company’s regional meetings this past summer. (Submitted photo)

To kick off our municipal election coverage, The Interior News asked all the candidates to prepare a 250-word submission that answered the following questions:

1. What is the most pressing issue facing your municipality?

2. As mayor/councillor, what do you intend to do to address that issue?

3. What is it about your background, experience, knowledge and/or personality you believe makes you qualified/suitable to be successful in the position you are seeking?

As a candidate for mayor, I have been asking the question what is the most important issue to you, the citizens of Smithers.

There are different ones to different folks. To address any of them once elected would be a group democratic decision based on the council’s agreement in order of importance as decided by the group.

As a mayor it is your responsibility to lead the discussion.

I have many years of leadership positions with the firm I worked for, Edward Jones, that I was with for over 21 years.

I also have sat on several boards in Smithers such as High Roads, Dyk Ty Housing and the Child Development Centre as well was a volunteer fire fighter for over 20 years.

Also I was instrumental in creating and starting the Smithers Charity Golf Tournament that has helped the Hospital Foundation and the Child Development Centre which in turn has helped so many local families.

Those experiences combined have molded my leadership qualities.



Election 2022