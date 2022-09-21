In their own words: Leroy Dekens

To kick off our municipal election coverage, The Interior News asked all the candidates to prepare a 250-word submission that answered the following questions:

1. What is the most pressing issue facing your municipality?

2. As mayor/councillor, what do you intend to do to address that issue?

3. What is it about your background, experience, knowledge and/or personality you believe makes you qualified/suitable to be successful in the position you are seeking?

The most pressing issue facing the Village of Telkwa is the dated infrastructure. Many services are dated and must be replaced. We must do as much as possible to use the tax dollars available wisely. Our tax base is 92 per cent residential which puts us in the position to be very frugal in spending. It is our responsibility to pursue every avenue possible to access government grants and funding.

With the help of our most competent and knowledgeable staff we will do our utmost to seek support from every level of government to assist with the much needed upgrades. We have just recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the provincial government for a regional benefits agreement. This will access much needed funds.

I have happily served eight years on Telkwa Council with five years as deputy mayor. I believe a community should be run as a business. Dollars must be spent wisely and you can’t spend dollars that you do not have. I have been a business owner in Telkwa since 1992. I love Telkwa and would like to make every resident of this village feel the same way. Dollars you do not have cannot be spent.

Election 2022