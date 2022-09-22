Laura Leonard is running for one of six council seats in the 2022 Smithers municipal election. (Submitted photo)

Laura Leonard is running for one of six council seats in the 2022 Smithers municipal election. (Submitted photo)

In their own words: Laura Leonard (Stanton)

For Smithers council

To kick off our municipal election coverage, The Interior News asked all the candidates to prepare a 250-word submission that answered the following questions:

1. What is the most pressing issue facing your municipality?

2. As mayor/councillor, what do you intend to do to address that issue?

3. What is it about your background, experience, knowledge and/or personality you believe makes you qualified/suitable to be successful in the position you are seeking?

My name is Laura Leonard and my family moved to Smithers in 1971. Seeing an opportunity in Smithers my parents opened up a glass shop. I was raised here and have fond memories of growing up in this great little northern community.

After attending post secondary school in Vancouver I moved back and started in the family business as a bookkeeper.

I am a Chartered Professional Accountant. Having an accounting designation provided the necessary skills to assist in and eventually lead the operations of our busy group of businesses.

I have two adult daughters that were born and raised in Smithers. Like most parents, while my children were growing up I was heavily involved in their sports and dance communities helping wherever I was needed.

I spent time assisting the local Rotary club and I have served as Chair, Treasurer and Director on the BV Community Foundation and the BV Health Foundation. I am also currently completing an eight-year tenure on the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association of BC where I serve as a Director and am currently Chair.

I would be honoured to use my skills as a businessperson and as an accountant to add value in a balanced and sensible way to funding the priorities of the Town.

I will ensure we are allocating funds in the fairest way on behalf of the taxpayers of this beautiful town we all love.

Election 2022

Previous story
In their own words: Adam Koch

Just Posted

Taylor Bachrach, MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, spoke at the Charles Hays Secondary School graduation ceremony on June 10, 2022 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: Taylor Bachrach’s Facebook page)
High school students discuss pros and cons of lowering voting age to 16

Curtain raiser of Nisga’a playwright Larry Guno’s Bunk # 7 at REM Lee Theatre in Nov 2021. The play is set to tour northern B.C. next month. (Supplied photo)
Soul-searching play set in residential school prepares for reconciliation tour in northern B.C.

Cops for Cancer Tour De North Houston community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan prepare to start their 800km cycling journey from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake Sept. 14. (Photo courtesy Canadian Cancer Society)
Cancer awareness, fundraising goal of local cyclists

Sunflower season. Mark Fisher sells his farm goods at the Smithers Farmers Market on earlier this month. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Back to the land: Mark Fisher takes a break from local government