In their own words: Laura Leonard (Stanton)

Laura Leonard is running for one of six council seats in the 2022 Smithers municipal election. (Submitted photo)

To kick off our municipal election coverage, The Interior News asked all the candidates to prepare a 250-word submission that answered the following questions:

1. What is the most pressing issue facing your municipality?

2. As mayor/councillor, what do you intend to do to address that issue?

3. What is it about your background, experience, knowledge and/or personality you believe makes you qualified/suitable to be successful in the position you are seeking?

My name is Laura Leonard and my family moved to Smithers in 1971. Seeing an opportunity in Smithers my parents opened up a glass shop. I was raised here and have fond memories of growing up in this great little northern community.

After attending post secondary school in Vancouver I moved back and started in the family business as a bookkeeper.

I am a Chartered Professional Accountant. Having an accounting designation provided the necessary skills to assist in and eventually lead the operations of our busy group of businesses.

I have two adult daughters that were born and raised in Smithers. Like most parents, while my children were growing up I was heavily involved in their sports and dance communities helping wherever I was needed.

I spent time assisting the local Rotary club and I have served as Chair, Treasurer and Director on the BV Community Foundation and the BV Health Foundation. I am also currently completing an eight-year tenure on the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association of BC where I serve as a Director and am currently Chair.

I would be honoured to use my skills as a businessperson and as an accountant to add value in a balanced and sensible way to funding the priorities of the Town.

I will ensure we are allocating funds in the fairest way on behalf of the taxpayers of this beautiful town we all love.

