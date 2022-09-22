In their own words: Jason McCrindle

Jason McCrindle is running for one of six council seats in the 2022 Smithers municipal election. (Submitted photo)

To kick off our municipal election coverage, The Interior News asked all the candidates to prepare a 250-word submission that answered the following questions:

1. What is the most pressing issue facing your municipality?

2. As mayor/councillor, what do you intend to do to address that issue?

3. What is it about your background, experience, knowledge and/or personality you believe makes you qualified/suitable to be successful in the position you are seeking?

Election season is here! An exciting time for Smithers. A time to have your voice heard!

Although I wasn’t born in Smithers, nor did I grow up here, this is the community I’ve called home since 2009 and what a home it is! Lush forests, rushing rivers and mighty mountain ranges. A stark contrast to the wheat and canola fields I grew up surrounded by in Manitoba.

Over the years we’ve grown a family here. Like many, I want to see a Smithers that prospers. A Smithers that is safe. A Smithers that is affordable. A Smithers that will be the home of my children, their children and so on.

Now let’s be real with each other for a minute here. Things have been a little crazy around these parts lately. Most recently the uptick in crime has been a major topic around town. Affordable housing, jobs, homelessness, drugs and theft have all been at the forefront of residents’ minds.

I’m not here to say that I have the golden answer to these or any of the topics that are going to be discussed in the coming weeks. However, I do know that it is going to take a collaborated effort to create change.

With that said, I’m running for the opportunity to be part of the solution. An opportunity to give back to a community that has given my family and I so much over the years. An opportunity to collectively make Smithers the best community we can.

