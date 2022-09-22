In their own words: Genevieve Paterson

Genevieve Paterson is running for one of six council seats in the 2022 Smithers municipal election. (Submitted photo)

To kick off our municipal election coverage, The Interior News asked all the candidates to prepare a 250-word submission that answered the following questions:

1. What is the most pressing issue facing your municipality?

2. As mayor/councillor, what do you intend to do to address that issue?

3. What is it about your background, experience, knowledge and/or personality you believe makes you qualified/suitable to be successful in the position you are seeking?

The greatest issue facing our community is the division between us. I’m honoured to lead the re-establishment of trust between the Town of Smithers and its constituency.

I am excited to work with community members, the Regional District, Indigenous, Provincial and Federal governments to develop immediate, and long-term, solutions to tackle systemic issues such as the lack of resources for mental health and addiction, affordable housing, and crime.

My leadership style is rooted in collaboration and integrity. I have 15+ years in community service and commit to being dedicated, transparent, and accountable in my role as councillor.

