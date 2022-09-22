In their own words: Genevieve Paterson

To kick off our municipal election coverage, The Interior News asked all the candidates to prepare a 250-word submission that answered the following questions:
1. What is the most pressing issue facing your municipality?
2. As mayor/councillor, what do you intend to do to address that issue?
3. What is it about your background, experience, knowledge and/or personality you believe makes you qualified/suitable to be successful in the position you are seeking?
The greatest issue facing our community is the division between us. I’m honoured to lead the re-establishment of trust between the Town of Smithers and its constituency.
I am excited to work with community members, the Regional District, Indigenous, Provincial and Federal governments to develop immediate, and long-term, solutions to tackle systemic issues such as the lack of resources for mental health and addiction, affordable housing, and crime.
My leadership style is rooted in collaboration and integrity. I have 15+ years in community service and commit to being dedicated, transparent, and accountable in my role as councillor.
Vote on October 15!