In their own words: Frank Wray

To kick off our municipal election coverage, The Interior News asked all the candidates to prepare a 250-word submission that answered the following questions:

1. What is the most pressing issue facing your municipality?

2. As mayor/councillor, what do you intend to do to address that issue?

3. What is it about your background, experience, knowledge and/or personality you believe makes you qualified/suitable to be successful in the position you are seeking?

My name is Frank Wray. I have had the honour of serving you as councillor for the past 14 years and would appreciate your vote this coming election.

Choosing the most pressing issue facing Smithers is not easy. Housing, homelessness, crime, reconciliation and infrastructure deficits have all been and will continue to be priority issues. These issues and many others such as child care are complex and not unique to Smithers.

Only through constant advocacy, innovation, and planning can we continue to make progress on these matters. At the same time, council cannot ignore the “core” responsibility of providing services such as roads, sidewalks, sewers, water, parks and recreation.

I believe that I bring a balanced, common sense approach to the position of councillor. I believe that dialogue in the community and at the council table must at all times remain respectful.

Over the course of my four terms on council, the responsibilities of local government have expanded and although my primary focus has always been on the “core” responsibilities, I have been adaptable to the “new” responsibilities as well.

I never forget that I serve the entire community, and I strive to ensure that all perspectives are considered when making decisions. Perhaps most importantly, I have always been a strong advocate for fiscal responsibility.

With four councillors not seeking re-election, I believe that my experience and knowledge of context of previous council decisions can be of value. Please vote Frank Wray on election day.

