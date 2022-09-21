Derek Meerdink is running for mayor of Telkwa in the 2022 municipal election. (Village of Telkwa photo)

In their own words: Derek Meerdink

For Telkwa mayor

To kick off our municipal election coverage, The Interior News asked all the candidates to prepare a 250-word submission that answered the following questions:

1. What is the most pressing issue facing your municipality?

2. As mayor/councillor, what do you intend to do to address that issue?

3. What is it about your background, experience, knowledge and/or personality you believe makes you qualified/suitable to be successful in the position you are seeking?

Hi, my name is Derek Meerdink, I’ve lived in Telkwa most of my life.

For the last 30 years I have operated as Midvalley Concrete. The last 15 years my wife Janneh and I have been building, buying and renting houses.

While speaking to the residents of Telkwa there are several concerns that continue to come up. First is the high cost of our property taxes paid to the Smithers pool that most people don’t use but are obligated to pay.

This should be a pay per use facility. We have increasingly higher transportation costs, a lack of businesses to support it and are just at a disadvantage altogether to use it especially when there are similar if not better options vying for our dollar. Funds saved could go to supporting our own recreational needs or fixing our infrastructure. I along with council are advocating to get our bridge replaced with one that will go over the train tracks allowing for better access to that part of the village.

As mayor I will continue to pressure the MOTI, CN, Telkwa Coal and Municipal Affairs to get this project going. Third, I support a community watch program with crime being on the increase in our neighborhoods.

Having lived in this community for 44 years and spending time on council (currently as acting mayor) I’m aware of the needs of the community. I’m heavily invested in Telkwa financially and emotionally. Moving forward is making sensible and responsible decisions.

Election 2022

Previous story
In their own words: Leroy Dekens
Next story
In their own words: Murray Hawse

Just Posted

Taylor Bachrach, MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, spoke at the Charles Hays Secondary School graduation ceremony on June 10, 2022 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: Taylor Bachrach’s Facebook page)
High school students discuss pros and cons of lowering voting age to 16

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance signed a memorandum of understanding with the provincial government on Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo: Mayor Lee Brain’s Facebook page)
Northwest communities sign memorandum on revenue-sharing with province

Curtain raiser of Nisga'a playwright Larry Guno's Bunk # 7 at REM Lee Theatre in Nov 2021. The play is set to tour northern B.C. next month. (Supplied photo)
Soul-searching play set in residential school prepares for reconciliation tour in northern B.C.