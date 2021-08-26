In their own words: Candidates weigh in on their most important issue

From left to right (in alphabetical order by last name) Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Jody Craven (PPC), Claire Rattée (CPC), Rod Taylor (CHP), Adean Young (GP). The Liberals have not yet nominated a candidate.

Two of five candidates responded to a request for submissions

Black Press posed the following questions to the five Skeena-Bulkley Valley federal election candidates:

1. In your opinion what is the single most pressing issue facing Skeena-Bulkley Valley and what do you want to do about it.

2. What makes you the best candidate to represent the riding.

3. Have you personally been vaccinated for COVID-19 and should all Canadians do likewise?

Only two of the candidates responded. Beside are the submissions we received. They are unedited except to conform with Canadian Press Style.

They are presented in the order they were received.

Taylor Bachrach