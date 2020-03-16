Impacts of COVID-19 on public spaces and events

Many places and businesses have closed or reduced their hours

Concerns around COVID-19 have closed many public places and businesses around Smithers.

Read more: Bulkley Valley District Hospital prepares for potential arrival of COVID-19 cases

The Smithers Figure Skating Club closed Friday night’s carnival to the public.

On the club’s facebook page it said “Due to the recent announcement of the capacity of 250 people we must close the event to the public. The show will be rescheduled for a future date so please keep your tickets for a future show. Date TBA”

Each skater was allowed to bring up to 3 family members to watch the show.

The Smithers Saltos Gymnastic Club has cancelled their March Break camps and Recreational and Competitive programming is cancelled until March 22. Refunds for the camps will be issued.

The Bulkley Valley Farmers Markets will continue their indoor markets for now. President Megan D’Arcy said the emphasize is now on providing food and not on socializing. There will be extra hand sanitizer and gloves will be available for vendors to use. D’Arcy added they are following the BC CDC’s guidelines and will continue to monitor and access the situation.

Some churches in the Bulkley Valley also decided to cancel service on Sunday. Smithers Christian Reformed Church closed its door to the public but streamed the service online.

Pastor Ken VanderHorst said in a Facebook post the decision wasn’t taken lightly.

“We realize this is a big decision, and some may feel it unnecessary,” he wrote. “After careful consultation with local health authorities, assessing our risk factors as outlined by Health Canada’s recommendations for faith communities, and in response to the March 12 directives of the BC Ministry of Health and Provincial Health Officer, we felt compelled to do our part in slowing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, out of their concern not to have the public health system overwhelmed.”

The Smithers Public Library is closed now.

“In the meantime, we encourage people to explore all of our e-resources such as eBooks and eAudiobooks available through our website,”said Library spokesperson Melissa Sawatsky.

The Roi Theatre is also monitoring the situation.

They are are reducing the number of maximum guests per auditorium; Increasing frequency of cleaning common areas and high-touch areas; Reinforcing hand hygiene with all staff; Reinforcing refill policy, no refills of used cups or bags permitted and no outside food or beverage containers permitted.

Read more: Town of Smithers reduces access to some municipal buildings

Smithers Seniors’ regular Wednesday lunches have been stopped for now. There will be a sign on the door to the Seniors’ Activity Centre where the lunches are usually served. The plan is to monitor the situation and once it appears to be safe for seniors to meet in a group the lunches will be resumed. If room, this can go on the top of my usual column otherwise perhaps you could find a good place for this.

Smithers’ largest daycare centre has also closed for the time being. Bulkley Valley Bright Beginings posted on their Facebook page that will be closed until the foreseable future.

The Yoga Loft on the corner of Queen and Broadway has also decided to suspend their operations until April 1.

The ice arenas in Smithers will be closed for the 2019-20 season, effective midnight March 16, 2020.

The Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Centre is closed.

“All programs will be cancelled until further notice and full refunds will be issued as required. Memberships will be extended for the duration of the closures,” said a note on their website.

Many other businesses around town have reduced their hours as well.

@MariscaDekkema

marisca.bakker@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSmithers