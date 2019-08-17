Illegal pot still a source for 4 in 10 cannabis users, Stats Can survey shows

About 4.9 million Canadians over the age of 15 consumed pot in April, May and June

Six months after Canada legalized marijuana for recreational use more than 40 per cent of Canadians who said they used pot still bought it from illegal sources, a new Statistics Canada report shows.

The agency issued results from its latest National Cannabis Survey Thursday, which it is conducting every three months to get a sense of cannabis use after Canada legalized recreational pot in October 2018.

The federal Liberals made legalizing pot a campaign promise in 2015, citing a desire to take it out of the hands of the black market, as well as find better ways to keep it out of the hands of kids.

The latest Statistics Canada report says in April, May and June, 4.9 million Canadians over the age of 15 consumed pot and 42 per cent of them bought at least some of their cannabis from illegal sources including drug dealers.

READ MORE: Men twice as likely to smoke pot as women, Statistics Canada says

Three in four Canadians who bought pot said quality and safety were their most important considerations when buying it, while 42 per cent cited price.

Men and women report somewhat different pot habits — with men almost twice as likely to use marijuana as women and women more likely to consume edibles or use pot-based products like skin creams than men.

Women were also more likely to get pot for free from family and friends. More than one-third of all pot users sourced the product from friends and family, but among women, friends and family were the supplier for 42 per cent of pot users.

About 16 per cent of Canadians over 15 reported using pot in the second quarter of 2019, unchanged from the same quarter last year when recreational marijuana was still illegal. However, the number of Canadians aged 65 and older reporting cannabis use increased from 3 per cent to 5 per cent over this period.

About 27 per cent of young people between 15 and 24 years old used pot at least once in the second quarter of the year, compared with 24 per cent of those between 25 and 44.

Almost one in four Nova Scotians, and one in five Albertans used pot, the two provinces with the highest reported use. On the other end of the scale, is Quebec, where only one in 10 people reporting using it.

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Transportation watchdog launches inquiry after WestJet bumps passengers

Just Posted

All Nations Driving Academy gets $360K boost from province

Terrace-based driving school bridges gap in services for remote northwest B.C. communities

VIDEO and PHOTOS: Thursday at the Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival

A brass fanfare, Classics on Main and a family folk dance were among the events on Day 2 of the fest

Skeena Watershed reopened for recreational pink and coho

Four sections and tributaries remain closed

Telkwa angler praises DFO salmon closure

Don Lambie says further actions are required including a seal cull and managing beaver dams

Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates react to finding Trudeau broke ethics law

The election campaign is heating up before the writ has even dropped

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kraft Heinz brand baby food recalled in B.C. due to possibility of insects

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product should not be consumed

First Nations women finally to be treated equally under Indian Act: Bennett

Canadian Feminist Alliance for International Action thanked the feds

Helicopter-riding dog Mr. Bentley now featured on cans of new B.C.-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Actor and writer was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 1969 psychedelic road trip movie

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture had been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

Most Read