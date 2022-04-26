The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the death of a Courtenay man who went into medical distress while being detained at the Comox Valley RCMP detachment. (Black Press file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the death of a Courtenay man who went into medical distress while being detained at the Comox Valley RCMP detachment. (Black Press file photo)

IIO investigating death of man who went into medical distress at Comox Valley RCMP detachment

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating the death of a man who went into medical distress while being detained at the Comox Valley RCMP detachment.

According to the IIO report, Comox Valley RCMP were called to a residence on the 3300 block of Kentwood Road, at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, and arrested a man for trespassing.

He was taken to the detachment and placed in a cell.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the man was found to be in medical distress.

Assistance was provided until Emergency Health Services attended and transported the man to the hospital. The man died Sunday, April 24.

The IIO was notified shortly thereafter and has opened an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the man’s death.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

