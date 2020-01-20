ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums

The province is bringing in a new system to rank glass repair and collision shops, according to the Insurance Corp. of B.C.

The program will rank businesses on “various metrics,” such as how appropriately the shops charge for repairs, modern training and equipment, customer servie and choosing to fix glass chips instead of replacing the windshield whenever possible.

The program will begin gathering data for collision repair shops on Feb. 3, and glass repair shops on March 2. The data will only be made public later, however, after “significant data” has been collected. Once available, customers will be able to see the rankings on ICBC’s shop locator webpage.

The province said the changes will lead to greater efficiency, faster processing times and lower costs for B.C. drivers.

The change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums for young drivers from changes to ICBC’s system made last fall.

