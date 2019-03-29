ICBC claims to move out of courtroom as of April 1

The reforms take effect on Monday, in addition a new injury cap on pain and suffering payouts

British Columbians injured in a car crash will no longer pursue settlements in the courtroom, starting April 1.

The government reminds the public disputes will be handled by the Civil Rights Tribunal for claims valued at $50,000 or under.

The tribunal will liaise a victim’s case without the need for a lawyer. It will help determine whether an injury is considered minor, as well as the accident benefits and where responsibility falls when an ICBC settlement offer is disputed.

The tribunal already resolves strata and other small claims issues.

The NDP government expects the move to save ICBC more than $1 billion a year, in addition to a new injury cap of $5,500 on pain and suffering payouts. The average payout is roughly $30,000 per case.

The insurance corporation anticipated a $1.18-billion loss for the most recent fiscal year. The full tally is not yet known.

READ MORE: ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

READ MORE: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Just Posted

Smithers Town Council divided over Coastal GasLink

Councillors voiced differing opinions during a March 26 discussion with TransCanada reps

Winter tire regulations extended to April 30

Highway 16 included in areas where winter tires will be required one month longer

Bulkley Valley Nordic racers in Canadian Ski Championships

Four Bulkley Valley cross-country skiers travelled to Quebec for the national championships.

The art of keeping secrets when firing top bureaucrats

Thom Barker doesn’t like secrets in government and thinks town council shouldn’t either

Smithers club races down to the top at Big White

Big results at Big White for Smithers club in Western Snowboard Cross Championships.

Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg

GoFundMe campaign raised more than $4,400 for Iranian-born Roo

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Federal NDP proposes hiking taxes on capital gains from investments

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal today in Ottawa

B.C. to fund programs to help kids deal with anxiety

Province to invest $5.75 million in programs aimed at both kids and parents

Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Two people have died at the popular tourist spot in separate incidents

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

Most Read