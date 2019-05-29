ICBC behind on responding to FOI campaign

Darcy Repen says ICBC has missed key deadlines it set for FOI requests on insurance data.

A number of people from all over B.C. sent in Freedom of Information (FOI) requests after Repen’s initial inquiry into the total number of premiums paid and claims received for his postal code in Telkwa.

Repen also requested the same data for the V6A postal code in East Vancouver.

After his initial campaign to determine if rural communities are overpaying in insurance costs to subsidize Lower Mainland costs, Repen also encouraged a number of others from all over the province to submit similar requests so that additional data sets could offer perspective on the issue.

But now the former Telkwa mayor says a number of those subsequent FOI requests’ deadlines have come and went.

What’s more, Repen said that those requests were already successfully deferred by a 30-day extension request by the crown corporation.

In essence, Repen said, ICBC missed the deadlines it imposed on itself.

“It’s certainly surprising that they would so blatantly so breach the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, but it is ICBC.

Repen said the next steps are for the authors of those additional FOI requests to submit a complaint to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for B.C., something he said is what he had to do to obtain a response to his initial FOI requests.

He said that one person he has spoken to has already submitted such a complaint and many others have indicated that they intend to.

It’s unfortunate that people have to go through this extended process just to access information that should be available to the public,” he said.

“My feeling is they are seeing the numbers that we’ve seen and really don’t want to share that with the public because they don’t want people in rural B.C. to know exactly how bad they are being overcharged for their ICBC insurance premiums.”

Repen added that he spoke to Attorney General David Eby during an “ask me anything” session on Reddit earlier this month.

“Why are you, as the Minister responsible, turning a blind eye to the blatant economic discrimination against Rural British Columbians by ICBC?” asked Repen.

“We are indeed taking this seriously, I just sent a letter to you this week. There are major changes coming in how rates are set in BC in September to take into account the risk drivers actually represent,” Eby responded, adding that a territorial factor is just one element that determines insurance rates.

Repen said he is still waiting for that letter.

“I would like to know from [Eby] what exactly is going on and why we’re not getting a response [to the FOI requests].”

He said he is confident that the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for B.C. will be able to engage the crown corporation in a legal consent order to require them to release the requested information, which is what he had to do to receive a result for his FOI request, but that the whole situation has left him with a sour taste in his mouth.

“To have this incredible silence and lack of response from … a crown monopoly that we don’t really have any choice but to use, it’s not the kind of thing you’d expect in our democracy.”