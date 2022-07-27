BC Hydro will be doing planned maintenance on equipment on the ski hill and will shut down power Aug. 9 and 10 during the day. (Contributed photo)

BC Hydro will be doing planned maintenance on equipment on the ski hill and will shut down power Aug. 9 and 10 during the day. (Contributed photo)

Hydro to shut down power on mountain for two days

The affected area is the ski hill and residences around the ski hill

BC Hydro will be shutting off power on the ski hill for two days next week during the daytime.

The utility said it will be doing maintenance on some of its equipment on the mountain and power will be shut off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and Wednesday Aug. 10.

The affected customers are residences on Alpine Way, Hudson Bay Mountain Road, Prairie Road and Ski Hill Road as well as all of the ski hill buildings and lifts.

The Town of Smithers will not be affected and no other planned outages are listed for the area at this time.

MORE NEWS: Sally Ann opens cooling station to help people beat the heat


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Houston sergeant promoted to staff sergeant to lead Smithers RCMP
Next story
Sally Ann opens cooling station to help people beat the heat

Just Posted

A July 2022 report released by BC Northern Real Estate Board shows home sales and demand reducing slightly since the post-pandemic boom . (CP file photo)
Home sales in the north at lowest since pandemic boom but prices remain historically elevated

Sgt. Mark Smaill will be the new staff sergeant in Smithers starting Aug. 8. (File photo)
Houston sergeant promoted to staff sergeant to lead Smithers RCMP

Levi Apperloo. (Billy Labonte photo)
Smithers United places 4th at provincials

Grand Chief Edward John takes part in a gathering in Vancouver on September 11, 2014. An abrupt stay of proceedings has been directed in the sex assault trial of the former B.C. cabinet minister and Indigenous leader.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Crown stays Prince George-based sex charges against former Indigenous leader Ed John