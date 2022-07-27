Hydro to shut down power on mountain for two days

The affected area is the ski hill and residences around the ski hill

BC Hydro will be doing planned maintenance on equipment on the ski hill and will shut down power Aug. 9 and 10 during the day. (Contributed photo)

BC Hydro will be shutting off power on the ski hill for two days next week during the daytime.

The utility said it will be doing maintenance on some of its equipment on the mountain and power will be shut off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and Wednesday Aug. 10.

The affected customers are residences on Alpine Way, Hudson Bay Mountain Road, Prairie Road and Ski Hill Road as well as all of the ski hill buildings and lifts.

The Town of Smithers will not be affected and no other planned outages are listed for the area at this time.

