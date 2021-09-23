Hwy 16-Main Street car crash sends occupants of two vehicles to hospital

A two-vehicle collision at the corner of Hwy 16 and Queen Street is currently under investigation. (Deb Meissner photo)

Emergency responders are on scene at Hwy 16 and Queen Street following two-vehicle crash this morning (Sept. 23).

It is unclear at this time what caused the collision, but it resulted in one SUV overturned on its side near the median and the other blocking the intersection on the downtown side of the highway.

The Interior News has learned that occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital by ambulance.

More to come.

