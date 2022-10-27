Hwy 16 was closed briefly overnight and is now down to single-lane alternating traffic 35 km west of Terrace due to flooding. (Facebook photo)

Hwy 16 was closed briefly overnight and is now down to single-lane alternating traffic 35 km west of Terrace due to flooding. (Facebook photo)

Hwy 16 down to alternating single-lane traffic between Terrace and Rupert due to flooding

An atmospheric river dumped up to 100 mm of rain on sections of the North Coast yesterday and today

Hwy 16 35 kilometres west of Terrace is currently single-lane alternating traffic due to flooding.

The road was briefly closed completely making this morning the second time in less than a week the highway was closed.

The flooding overnight was associated with an atmospheric river that hit the North Coast, Central Coast and Coastal Inland starting yesterday and intensifying through the evening.

The storm brought high winds and up to 100mm of rain with it.

Drive BC says there will be an update at 9 a.m.

Drivers are advised of water pooling on other sections of the highway.

Last week a rockslide on Saturday at 50 – 51 kilometres west of Terrace was the culprit responsible for the closure overnight on Saturday/Sunday.

MORE NEWS: Remote northwest B.C. community left without a fire department due to volunteer shortage

Previous story
British-Chinese cultural mash-up may explain B.C.’s fondness for Halloween fireworks
Next story
Fatality confirmed at Brucejack gold mine

Just Posted

Mining operations at Brucejack remain suspended until further notice following the death of a contractor. (Newcrest Canada/Facebook)
Fatality confirmed at Brucejack gold mine

A pair of politically diverse individuals talk during a “Germany Talks” event. (ZEIT ONLINE photo)
SMITHERS TALKS: Registration opens for Smithers dialogue opportunity

Hwy 16 was closed briefly overnight and is now down to single-lane alternating traffic 35 km west of Terrace due to flooding. (Facebook photo)
Hwy 16 down to alternating single-lane traffic between Terrace and Rupert due to flooding

Eric Stubbs, who was at one time the commanding officer of the Terrace RCMP detachment, will be in charge of the Ottawa police force. (Photo courtesy Ottawa Police Service)
Former Terrace RCMP inspector becomes top cop in Ottawa