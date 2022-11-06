A rockslide 50 kilometres west of Terrace has Highway 16 closed until at least Sunday (Oct. 23) morning. (Facebook photo)

UPDATE: Rockslide on Hwy 16 west of Terrace cleared

This is the second slide in the same location in three weeks

UPDATE: The highway has been cleared, Drive BC reports.

ORIGINAL STORY:

For the second time in three weeks a rockslide on Hwy 16 has North Coast residents cut off from the interior of the province.

Drive BC is currently reporting the highway is closed in both directions pending an assessment of the situation.

A rockslide overnight occurred at the same location as the Oct. 22 slide 51 kilometres west of Terrace. There is no detour available.

Drive BC says the next update will be provided at 9 a.m.

