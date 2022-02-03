Hwy 16 is closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert this morning (Feb. 3) due to adverse weather conditions. (Screenshot/DriveBC)

Hwy 16 is closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert this morning (Feb. 3) due to adverse weather conditions. (Screenshot/DriveBC)

Hwy 16 closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Smithers and Terrace under winter storm warning, more freezing rain expected

Travellers hoping to drive between Prince Rupert and Terrace this morning (Feb. 3) will have to wait, as the threat of more freezing rain and snow remains in the area.

According to DriveBC, there is “adverse weather” and black ice between Rainbow Avalanche Gates and Shames Mountain Rd., and Hwy 16 is closed.

DriveBC’s will release its next update at 11 a.m.

Smithers and Terrace is under a winter storm warning issued by Environment Canada, with the weather agency predicting 10 to 15 centimetres of snow and then several hours of freezing rain.

“The snow will transition to freezing rain this evening and may last several hours. Temperatures will climb above zero by early Friday morning allowing the freezing rain to change to rain,” the warning states.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert man suffers frostbite, has toes amputated

Previous story
B.C. woman sues Ducks Unlimited after being fired over COVID-19 vaccine policy
Next story
Prince Rupert man has frostbitten toes amputated after being kicked out of homeless shelter

Just Posted

Hwy 16 is closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert this morning (Feb. 3) due to adverse weather conditions. (Screenshot/DriveBC)
Hwy 16 closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Ira Shaw recovers in Prince Rupert Regional Hospital on Jan. 20 after having portions of his toes amputated from frostbite. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert man has frostbitten toes amputated after being kicked out of homeless shelter

There were 131 new cases in Smithers based on the last available weekly count. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
COVID case count drops in Smithers

Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada closes recreational salmon fishing in the Skeena River watershed, including the Bulkley River. (Contributed Photo)
Skeena River First Nations outraged by Alaskan fisheries interception of salmon