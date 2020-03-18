Hwy 16 chase, vehicle theft suspect remains in jail after leaving RCMP officer hurt

Accused of series of crimes from Terrace to Burns Lake

The man accused of a string of offences, including vehicle thefts, from Terrace to Burns Lake last week remains in custody.

James Webb, 38, of Prince George faces six criminal files following a series of incidents which began the afternoon of March 9 in Terrace and ending in the early morning hours of March 10 with his arrest on Hwy16 east of Burns Lake.

Webb first appeared in Burns Lake court March 10, with his case being adjourned to March 13 for a bail hearing in Smithers where it was then agreed he should remain in custody until another appearance on March 24.

The six charges are motor vehicle theft, dangerous driving, fleeing police, driving while disqualified, driving while impaired by a drug or alcohol and obstructing a police officer.

Multiple RCMP detachments reaching east of Terrace to Fraser Lake eventually became involved in the manhunt which initially began the afternoon of March 9 with the theft of a white Ford F250 pickup being stolen from Terrace.

It was left behind in Smithers when another Ford pickup, a black F350 was reported stolen. That vehicle was then left behind at Hungry Hill east of Smithers when a suspect then took a Ford F150 and headed toward Houston.

“It was also reported that there was the possibility of firearms and other weapons in this stolen Ford F150,” a RCMP release indicated.

READ MORE: Man arrested, officer hurt following wild Hwy 16 chase

This vehicle was also left behind and a Chevy 3500 was taken, which eventually become involved in a crash in Houston.

And that was followed by the theft of a GMC 2500 with a suspect continuing to head eastward on Hwy16.

Burns Lake RCMP officers spotted that vehicle in the parking lot of the hospital in Burns Lake but the driver fled.

Police officers located that vehicle after it crashed east of Burns Lake just after midnight March 10.

“A short time later, police were alerted to a nearby residence… someone was yelling that their snowmobile was being stolen.

“As police made their way to the residence, the stolen sled drove at a high rate of speed directly at the police, narrowly missing two police vehicles, fleeing down trails where the police vehicles could not go,” the RCMP release stated.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on March 10 police were told that someone stole a Dodge plow truck and was headed east of Burns Lake, leaving a snowmobile behind.

Officers then spotted the vehicle stopped on Hwy16 and as “police positioned the police vehicles in a manner to prevent the suspect from fleeing, the suspect rammed one police vehicle and then reversed and rammed the second police vehicle,” the RCMP release stated.

The suspect was arrested at gunpoint due to the possibility of firearms being present in one of the stolen vehicles.

The person arrested was treated with a non-life threatening injury and a RCMP officer also suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surgical masks pile up on Hong Kong beaches after COVID-19 outbreak

Just Posted

Hwy 16 chase, vehicle theft suspect remains in jail after leaving RCMP officer hurt

Accused of series of crimes from Terrace to Burns Lake

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Pacific Northwest Music Festival cancelled for 2020 season

Refunds will be issued to participants and sponsors

Smithers mayoral byelection cancelled

Town Office, council meetings will remain open to public for the time being

‘We’re living in pretty challenging times’: Bachrach gives thoughts on COVID-19

The Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP asked communities to work together to prepare

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

Island family still mourns teen’s gruesome murder as killers’ parole approaches

Proctor’s aunt says murder is ‘like a disease, a festering mass of emotion’

Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

Employers need to provide cleaning options for work space

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel ban from COVID-19

COVID-19: It could take 3 years for stock market to recover, says B.C. economist

But true financial impact will depend on how long pandemic lasts

Surgical masks pile up on Hong Kong beaches after COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. resident working with ocean conservation team to track trash on Soko Islands

COVID-19: B.C. Supreme Court suspends operations, provincial court to hear urgent matters

Four provincial court locations have closed entirely due to the pandemic

‘Lots of unknowns’: B.C. restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

Bars and restaurants throughout the Okanagan are closing as recommended by B.C. government

Healthy harmony: Two fans pay tribute to B.C.’s top doctor, in song

Dr. Bonnie Henry has inspired a song and music video celebrating her handling of the COVID-19 crisis

Most Read