Human remains found

RCMP will not give more information as they work to identify human remains that were found.

RCMP is waiting to identify human remains that were found before commenting further.

Where they were found, how long they had been there, whether the death seems suspicious in nature, and any other information will have to wait.

There has been plenty of social media rumours of the location and asking for help from hunters with game cams or people with dash cams, but RCMP said in a press release released Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. that they will not provide any information on the case yet.

Smithers RCMP, North District Major Crime and the BC Coroners Service are working to positively identify the remains.

There is a gathering at Bovill Square at 3 p.m. Sunday in memory of Jessica Patrick (Balczer). The 18-year-old was last seen Aug. 31 and reported missing Sept. 3.