Schnai Day 2018 on Hudson Bay Mountain. (Chris Gareau photo)

Hudson Bay Mountain reschedules opening to indeterminate date

Originally the resort had planned to open on Nov. 22

Apparently Mother Nature didn’t get the memo on Hudson Bay Mountain Resort’s (HBMR) scheduled opening date.

Citing a lack of snowfall the ski resort said they are unable to open for their previously-scheduled Dec. 6 date in a Dec. 4 Facebook post.

READ MORE: Hudson Bay Mountain reschedules opening date to Dec. 4

“We’re off to a rocky start,” the post begins.

“We did not receive the snowfall that was anticipated and are unable to open the resort Friday as scheduled.”

They have not set a new date for an opening.

“Currently we are waiting until the weather cooperates and the snow starts falling.”

Originally the ski resort had planned to open on Nov. 22 however they have had to reschedule multiple times, citing a lack of enough snow to safely open the resort.

HBMR said they will be posting to their social media and website regarding future opening date updates.

“We appreciate your support as we wait for Mother Nature.”


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Locomotive engineer killed in ‘accident’ at CP Railway yard in Coquitlam
Next story
Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Just Posted

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Premier honours Smithers hydrologist with Legacy Award

David Wilford has been with the forestry ministry for 45 years

Vaping a real drag on student health, parents hear at Nov. 26 presentation

The event was billed as a chance to inform parents about the risks associated with teen vape use

Resident urges Town to create citizens’ climate council

In a letter to council Tina Portman says other jurisdictions have built similar “citizen assemblies”

Atrill says Town’s offer to help those living in tents at Hwy 16 and King find housing still stands

The Town removed the tents at Nov. 15 after previously removing a number of other tents in October

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

RCMP officer was justified using hose in rooftop standoff: B.C. watchdog

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Brandon Teixeira, charged with murder, wants to return to Canada ‘as soon as possible,’ says lawyer

Nearly 40% of Canadians want creationism taught in schools: poll

23% of Canadians believe God created humans in the past 10,000 years

Most Read