Hudson Bay Mountain reschedules opening day for Nov. 29, citing warm temperatures, rain

The resort is asking people to upload “snow dance” videos to social media for a chance to win a hoodie

Mike Grace-Dacosta (L) discusses basics with instructor Frankie Tam (R) before strapping on his snowboard. Citing warm temperatures and rain, Hudson Bay Mountain Resort (HBMR) is holding off on its scheduled Nov. 22 opening. In a Nov. 14 email to The Interior News HBMR said that its new scheduled opening date is now set for Nov. 29. (File photo)

Been dreaming of pow lately?

Hopefully you can hold off another week.

Citing warm temperatures and rain, Hudson Bay Mountain Resort (HBMR) is holding off on its scheduled Nov. 22 opening.

READ MORE: Hudson Bay Mountain wins over winter-weary reporter

In a Nov. 14 email to The Interior News HBMR said that its new scheduled opening date is now set for Nov. 29.

In the mean time, the ski resort is looking for your help with getting Mother Nature back on their side.

They are asking people to upload videos of their best “snow dance” to Instagram or Facebook for a chance to win a HBMR hoodie.

Anyone interested in entering can post the video with the hashtag #HBMRSnowDance for a chance to win.

The contest runs until Nov. 28.



trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter