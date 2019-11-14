Hudson Bay Mountain reschedules opening day for Nov. 29, citing warm temperatures, rain

Been dreaming of pow lately?
Hopefully you can hold off another week.
Citing warm temperatures and rain, Hudson Bay Mountain Resort (HBMR) is holding off on its scheduled Nov. 22 opening.
In a Nov. 14 email to The Interior News HBMR said that its new scheduled opening date is now set for Nov. 29.
In the mean time, the ski resort is looking for your help with getting Mother Nature back on their side.
They are asking people to upload videos of their best “snow dance” to Instagram or Facebook for a chance to win a HBMR hoodie.
Anyone interested in entering can post the video with the hashtag #HBMRSnowDance for a chance to win.
The contest runs until Nov. 28.
trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter