Shnai Day 2018 on Hudson Bay Mountain. (Chris Gareau photo)

Hudson Bay Mountain reschedules opening date to Dec. 4

HBMR said as of Nov. 25 they need approximately 10-15 centimetres more snow to safely run the lifts

If you’ve been counting the days until opening day at Hudson Bay Mountain Resort (HBMR), you’ll have to add a few more nights to your countdown.

Citing a lack of snow coverage, HBMR is rescheduling its opening date for a second time.

READ MORE: Al McCreary is Hudson Bay Mountain’s Legendary Local

The new scheduled opening day for the ski resort is Dec. 4.

In a Facebook post the ski resort said that, as of Nov. 25, the resort is lacking coverage.

“Although we received a significant amount of snow over the weekend, we are still lacking coverage and need approximately 10-15 [centimetres] to safely start running the lifts,” said HBMR in a Nov. 25 Facebook post.

HBMR adds they have been keeping tabs on the weather.

“The forecast shows a weather system on the horizon for next week, and our new scheduled opening date is [Dec. 4, 2019].”

Originally HBMR had planned to open on Nov. 22.

READ MORE: Hudson Bay Mountain reschedules opening day for Nov. 29

In a Nov. 14 email to The Interior News the ski resort said they were pushing back the scheduled opening date to Nov. 29.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trump honours military dog at White House after al-Baghdadi raid
Next story
B.C. doctors’ corporate profits are key in private-care trial: federal lawyer

Just Posted

Hudson Bay Mountain reschedules opening date to Dec. 4

HBMR said as of Nov. 25 they need approximately 10-15 centimetres more snow to safely run the lifts

UNBC offers credit, other options as faculty strike continues

Value of the credit will depend on the length of the strike, school says

Man awaiting sentencing for attempted murder dies after being struck by vehicle in Fraser Lake

Ron Fowler is still scheduled for sentencing Nov. 29 according to B.C. prosecution service

Legal Services Society launches work-to-rule campaign

A spokesperson said legal services at Parents Legal Centre in Smithers should not be affected

Regional District says goodbye to Houston Rural director Rob Newell

Newell passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 74

VIDEO: More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

B.C. to run another test of emergency alert system for cell phones, wireless devices

Test will take place on Nov. 27

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

B.C. doctors’ corporate profits are key in private-care trial: federal lawyer

Dr. Brian Day believes patients have a right to pay for services if public wait times are too long

Winnipeg’s Grey Cup win means this fan can wear pants again

Chris Matthew has been waiting 18 years for the Blue Bombers to win a championship

Surrey murder victim was as 21-year-old international student, Indian media says

According to The Tribune, the victim is Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

Most Read