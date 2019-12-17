Instructors give kids a run down of snowboarding basics on Hudson Bay Mountain. (File photo)

Hudson Bay Mountain opening on Dec. 18

The mountain is open 10 a.m-4 p.m. from Dec. 18-21

After almost a month of delays due to weather, Hudson Bay Mountain Resort (HBMR) is ready to open.

Originally the ski resort had planned to open on Nov. 22 however they had to reschedule multiple times because there wasn’t enough snow to safely open the resort.

The ski resort made the announcement on Facebook shortly after 11 a.m. on Dec. 17.

“We’re excited to see you over the holidays,” it reads.

The mountain is open 10-4 p.m. from Dec. 18-21 and 9:30-4 p.m. from Dec. 22-24 and Dec. 26-Jan. 5. It will also be open on Christmas Day from 11-3 p.m., with $10 lift tickets available to anyone brave enough to don a full santa costume.

READ MORE: Hudson Bay Mountain reschedules opening date to Dec. 4

Online weather conditions for the mountain on Sandra Hinchliffe’s website say there has been one centimetre of snow for the area (as of 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 17) and 6 centimetres in the 24 hours before. There have been approximately 51 centimetres of snow for the season so far.

This week’s forecast is suggesting around a 50 per cent chance of 2-3 centimetres of snow for Dec. 18 and 19.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
