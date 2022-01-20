How to be snow smart and stay safe in B.C.’s backcountry

Knowing the hazards and educating yourself are how to stay safe this season

Anyone out enjoying winter recreation in the backcountry should be aware of their surroundings and learn how to identify avalanche terrain and hazards to help keep themselves safe. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Winter in B.C.’s Northern and Interior regions has been hitting hard and fast, with super cold temperatures and large amounts of snow in December and early January, following by freezing rain this week.

So what does this mean for backcountry and winter mountain sports enthusiasts?

It meant great snow conditions for playing in the snow, but it could mean needing to be even more aware of snow safety, with deeper tree wells, wind-affected snow layers and a ton of the white stuff.

Sometimes you might be in avalanche terrain without realizing it.

“Once a slope is larger than 10 metres by 10 metres it could have enough snow on it to create an avalanche that’s dangerous to a person,” according to Avalanche Canada. Slopes steeper than a 30 degree angle are where most avalanches happen, and terrain shape and aspect can all be factors.

Without realizing it, people might not associate that their activities could be in hazardous situations.

Avalanche Canada’s website shows an example of a video from a man on a trail who was dusted by an avalanche coming down a nearby slope into the valley he was in.