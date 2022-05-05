Houston teacher appointed vice-principal in Smithers

Karolina Bolton is the new Vice-Principal of Walnut Park School in Smithers, come the fall. (School District 54 photo)

Karolina Bolton comes to Walnut Park Elementary via Twain Sullivan Elementary

Houston’s Twain Sullivan Elementary School’s loss is Smithers’ Walnut Park Elementary School’s gain. Karolina Bolton will become the new vice-principal at Walnut Park come September.

Karolina Bolton’s appointment is effective Aug. 1, School District 54 superintendent Michael McDiarmid announced April 26.

Bolton first arrived at Twain Sullivan as a learner support teacher last September, following an extensive teaching career spent mostly in Ontario.

She has a Masters of Science in Childhood Education, a Bachelor of Education and a Bachelor of Arts as well as a special education certificate and soon hopes to achieve a certificate in Level B assessment and technology-based learning.

“Ms. Bolton is looking forward to collaborating with the staff at Walnut Park Elementary to provide a vibrant and welcoming learning environment which supports the students’ academic, physical and social-emotional well-being,” said McDiarmid.



