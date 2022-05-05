Houston teacher appointed vice-principal in Smithers

Houston’s Twain Sullivan Elementary School’s loss is Smithers’ Walnut Park Elementary School’s gain. Karolina Bolton will become the new vice-principal at Walnut Park come September.
Karolina Bolton’s appointment is effective Aug. 1, School District 54 superintendent Michael McDiarmid announced April 26.
Bolton first arrived at Twain Sullivan as a learner support teacher last September, following an extensive teaching career spent mostly in Ontario.
She has a Masters of Science in Childhood Education, a Bachelor of Education and a Bachelor of Arts as well as a special education certificate and soon hopes to achieve a certificate in Level B assessment and technology-based learning.
“Ms. Bolton is looking forward to collaborating with the staff at Walnut Park Elementary to provide a vibrant and welcoming learning environment which supports the students’ academic, physical and social-emotional well-being,” said McDiarmid.
deb.meissner@interior-news.com
