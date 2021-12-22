Houston trustee Les Kearns is returning as vice chair of the Bulkley Valley School District 54 board and Jennifer Williams, also a Houston trustee, is returning as chair. (File photo)

Houston trustee Les Kearns is returning as vice chair of the Bulkley Valley School District 54 board and Jennifer Williams, also a Houston trustee, is returning as chair. (File photo)

Houston school trustees named to top board positions

Jennifer Williams is chair and Les Kearns is vice chair

Houston trustee Jennifer Williams is to serve as chair of the Bulkley Valley School District for the fifth year following elections held at the board’s Dec. 7 meeting.

Les Kearns, who is also from Houston, will once again be the vice chair of the board which overseeks public schools in Smithers, Telkwa and Houston. This will be his fifth year as vice chair.

The appointments are for the 2022 calendar year.

Kearns is also the board’s representative to the B.C. Public Schools Employers’ Association which represents the province’s public school boards in contract negotiations with their unionized teachers and other unionized employees.

Trustee Frank Farrell is the board’s provincial councillor to the British Columbia School Trustees Association which represents and assists school boards in their work.

And trustee Floyd Krishan is the board’s representative to the Indigenous Education Council which works to increase the sucess of indigenous students.

Previous story
Alberta tightens COVID rules, cuts capacity for world junior hockey
Next story
Trudeau to give COVID-19 update as provinces reinstate public health measures

Just Posted

Ice jam forming on the Bulkley River on Dohler Flats (Deb Meissner photo)
Town issues ice jam hazard notice for low lying areas adjacent to the Bulkley River

Samuel Olmeda, pictured here, was last seen on Nov.10 and was reported missing on Dec. 17. (RCMP photo)
UPDATE: Terrace RCMP confirms death of man reported missing yesterday

Gidimt’en Checkpoint, a Wet’suwet’en group opposing the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, released this photo with a statement in which they claim to have reoccupied the pipeline site near Houston from where they were ousted last month by the RCMP. ( Gidimt’en Checkpoint/Facebook)
Pipeline opposition group reoccupies Houston worksite a month after police action

Houston trustee Les Kearns is returning as vice chair of the Bulkley Valley School District 54 board and Jennifer Williams, also a Houston trustee, is returning as chair. (File photo)
Houston school trustees named to top board positions