Houston school trustees named to top board positions

Houston trustee Jennifer Williams is to serve as chair of the Bulkley Valley School District for the fifth year following elections held at the board’s Dec. 7 meeting.

Les Kearns, who is also from Houston, will once again be the vice chair of the board which overseeks public schools in Smithers, Telkwa and Houston. This will be his fifth year as vice chair.

The appointments are for the 2022 calendar year.

Kearns is also the board’s representative to the B.C. Public Schools Employers’ Association which represents the province’s public school boards in contract negotiations with their unionized teachers and other unionized employees.

Trustee Frank Farrell is the board’s provincial councillor to the British Columbia School Trustees Association which represents and assists school boards in their work.

And trustee Floyd Krishan is the board’s representative to the Indigenous Education Council which works to increase the sucess of indigenous students.