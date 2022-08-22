Houston RCMP search warrant leads to drug seizures

Houston RCMP say one man was arrested in his residence after officers used a search warrant to locate and seize what they described as a variety of narcotics.

The search of the residence in the 3200 Block of Pearson Road followed police receiving information in July 2022 of possible drug trafficking, a release from the Houston RCMP states.

Officers then put the house under surveillance with the result being “evidence consistent with drug trafficking,” police said.

That lead to the warrant, the search on Aug. 20 and the arrest of one adult male.

“During the search, police located and seized a loaded shotgun, suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and prescription pills, along with items consistent with drug trafficking,” the statement continued. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Corporal Ryan Fillmore, the acting detachment commander, said “the removal of these illicit drugs from our community is in keeping with our commitment to public safety.”

Police welcome more information by contacting the Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204.