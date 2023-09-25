B.C. Premier David Eby in Ottawa to discuss wildfires, infrastructure, clean energy (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Housing, flooding, wildfires on the table as B.C. premier visits Ottawa

David Eby and 6 ministers discuss the clean-energy sector and critical infrastructure needs

British Columbia Premier David Eby and six of his cabinet ministers are in Ottawa for two days to meet with federal policymakers on issues including housing, wildfires, and floods.

Eby’s office says the B.C. delegation will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and senior federal officials to discuss the clean-energy sector and support for critical infrastructure needs in communities.

Other provincial ministers on the trip include Housing Minister Ravi Khalon, Economic Development Minister Brenda Bailey, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming, Attorney General Niki Sharma, Tourism Minister Lana Popham and Nathan Cullen, the minister of water, land and resource stewardship.

Eby’s visit comes as British Columbia nears the end of a record-breaking wildfire season where more than 2,200 fires have burned nearly 25,000 square kilometres.

Last month, Canada’s premiers wrote to Trudeau asking for a meeting to discuss future infrastructure investment across the country.

Eby is scheduled to speak to reporters about the trip on Tuesday.

BC legislatureFederal Politics

