Housing crisis threatens economy: Premier Eby

Tents are seen on the sidewalk in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 3, 2023. The City of Vancouver says it has asked police to help bring a tent encampment in the Downtown Eastside neighbourhood to a close. The move has drawn criticism from civil libertarians and parts of the provincial opposition. (Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)

Premier David Eby called the current housing crisis a threat to the prosperity of province during his keynote address at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities Housing Summit in Vancouver.

Eby’s speech blamed the current situation on past decisions by previous provincial and federal government to stop building affordable housing and more broadly, policies that favoured speculators.

Claiming that New Democratic policies have helped to house 42,000 individuals that would not have been housed otherwise, Eby acknowledged that the province now needs to build even more homes — even faster.

He promised additional support along the lines of the new $1-billion Growing Communities Fund to help municipalities improve and enhance infrastructure.

Eby also touched on efforts by Vancouver police officers and city staff, who were dismantling the tent encampment along Hastings Street in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Homeless encampments across the province are “ground zero” of the provincial housing crisis, he said in broadly defending the dismantling of the camp, pointing to issues of public safety and violence.

BC Green House Leader Adam Olsen does not buy it.

New Democratic governments including Eby’s have been aware of the situation for a long time, but have not done anything to address it, he said.

“It’s policing poverty,” Olsen said. “The sweeps have never worked … scattering people across the communities of the Lower Mainland isn’t making those most vulnerable people in our society more safe. The Premier wants dignified housing for people, but it appears that he actually wants them off the street more.”

Civil libertarians and social justice advocates have also raised concerns about the government’s approach.

Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon defended the camp’s dismantling.

“The encampment on Hastings, in particular, is not safe,” he said. “The fire risks are great. Many of the housing units that we have on Hastings have been at risk, with some of the fires that have happened. We know that there was a recent report from a not-for-profit that interviewed 50 women and all 50 of had been reported to be sexually assaulted.”

The provincial government will continue to work with Vancouver to create housing, Kahlon added.

