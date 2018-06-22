Horse put down, 1 person in hospital after hit by car in Lower Mainland

A person injured when a horse was hit by a car was taken to hospital by ambulance, but was conscious and speaking with emergency responders. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

A person was taken to hospital in ambulance and a horse had to be put down after it was hit by a car on Friday afternoon on 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge.

At approximately 4 p.m., a horse was being walked along the road, returning from the Maple Ridge Equi-Sports Centre, when it was hit by a car and thrown down a steep back, about thee metres deep, according to firefighters.

A person was pinned under the horse.

The animal’s back legs were both broken, and a veterinarian euthanized the animal. It was then lifted off the patient, who was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

A person associated with the nearby North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association said the tragic events show the need for a safe shoulder for riders along 132nd Avenue, west of the Equi-Sports Centre.

She noted that since it has been recently re-paved, motorists speed along the road even as they share it with horses.