The Hope RCMP and Boston Bar RCMP are asking the public for help after an attempt was made to derail a train near the old Alexandra Bridge in Spuzzum. (pixabay/GoranH)

The Hope RCMP and Boston Bar RCMP are asking the public for help after an attempt was made to derail a train near the old Alexandra Bridge in Spuzzum. (pixabay/GoranH)

RCMP search for suspect who tried to derail train in Fraser Canyon

Derailment attempt took place near old Alexandra Bridge in Spuzzum

The Hope RCMP and Boston Bar RCMP are asking the public for help after an attempt was made to derail a train near the old Alexandra Bridge in Spuzzum.

RCMP are investigating after learning that an individual, on Oct. 22 at around 3:18 a.m., placed a vice clamp on a section of the train tracks near the bridge. Anyone who drove through the area between 2:30 a.m. and 3:15 a.m., and has dash camera footage, is being asked to contact the police.

It is very concerning when someone goes to this extreme to cause a catastrophic event that puts the train staff and the local community at risk of harm, said Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Hope RCMP.

Anyone with information is also asked to call the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750. Those who wish to remain anonymous are instead asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: Charges laid in connection to 22 work van thefts in Abbotsford

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityHopeRCMPTrain Derailment

Previous story
New housing legislation promises to create 130,000 homes in B.C. in 10 years
Next story
Climber survives 20-storey B.C. park plunge by clinging to snowbank

Just Posted

A photo of Chelsey Quaw released by the RCMP on Oct. 12. (RCMP photo)
Mother of missing Vanderhoof woman says she would never just take off

Chelsey Quaw (Heron) has been missing from Saik’uz First Nation since Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo submitted)
First Nation on Hwy 16 calls for action on 2 missing members

UNBC nursing student Kassandra Harrison takes Nicolas Entzminger’s blood pressure during a past Fit Fair at the College of New Caledonia Quesnel Campus. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer file photo)
Northern B.C.’s family nurse practitioner teaching gets UNBC boost

Joseph Neil Johnny is wanted by RCMP for an alleged crime in Prince George. There is a warrant for his arrest on one count of indecent act in a public place. (Composite sketch courtesy RCMP)
Police seek public help in finding suspect wanted in Prince George indecent act