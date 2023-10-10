Homelessness on the rise across the Northwest in first census since 2021

Counts in Smithers, Prince Rupert, Terrace and Kitimat indicate cause for concern

Paul Lagace, a tenant advocate with Prince Rupert Unemployment Action Centre, said he has noticed an increasing amount Prince Rupert residents with steady employment facing homelessness, an indication of how. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A rise in homelessness has been noticed in communities across the Northwest according to B.C.’s first homeless count since 2021.

Prince Rupert, Terrace and Smithers all saw significant growth in homelessness, while Kitimat participated in the census for the first time.

Prince Rupert’s count was up 32 per cent over the past two years.

At least 75 per cent of every Northwest municipality’s homeless populations are Indigenous, with a staggering 88 per cent in Prince Rupert, though the city’s Indigenous population only makes up 38 per cent of its overall population, according to BC Housing.

Prince Rupert also had the highest rate of youth homelessness, with 26 per cent of those in the survey under the age of 25.

A Point in Time (PiT) survey is a widely-accepted means of determining homelessness statistics during a 24-hour period. BC Housing suggests the numbers are generally an “undercount” as it is difficult to compile completely accurate numbers.

While the data is a good guideline, Paul Lagace, a homeless advocate at Prince Rupert’s Unemployment Action Centre said many homeless people that are “off the radar” can be forgotten in these censuses.

“Those [in the census] are the folks that are counted,” Lagace said. “Some people will hide the fact that they are homeless.”

Changes in methodology year-by-year also affect the numbers seen in censuses, according to Vicky Serafini, communications director at Ksan Society, a Terrace-based non-profit who do homelessness prevention advocacy. Ksan has also been contracted by the city of Terrace to conduct homeless counts in the past.

Serafini said historical economic disparities between Indigenous and non-indigenous people play a large part in these high numbers. Legace highlighted how the census indicated a large percentage of homeless Indigenous folks were victims of residential schools and their intergenerational trauma.

According to Serafini, the high rates of homelessness among youth should be ringing alarm bells across the region, with specific services for homeless youth a particular need for the area.

“It’s extremely concerning… usually we don’t have a lot of youth support services,” she said. “Our shelters are really for people who are of age.”

The rising cost of living has been one of the reasons for such high rates of homelessness, according to Serafani.

“The incredibly high cost of living is definitely making it trickier for people to remain housed,” she said. “We’ve seen folks having to decide whether they’re going to eat or whether they’re going to pay rent.”

Lagace said he has noticed a shifting landscape for homeless people in the area lately. An increasing number of homeless people are employed, but unable to afford to maintain housing. he said.

“I had a senior who came to me. This person was living in their car completely off the radar, and it wouldn’t even occur to you talking to them that they were homeless,” he said.

Low vacancy rates have enabled landlords to jack up rental prices on the North Coast, according to Lagace. The long-time advocate estimates that Prince Rupert has seen a vacancy rate of 1-3 per cent in the last year.

”Landlords can pick and choose who they have as a tenant, so they can charge more money,” he said. “Rents have almost doubled, and in some cases they have doubled.”

While each case is unique, substance abuse and the ever-rising toxic drug crisis have had a hand in the soaring homelessness rates, according to Serafini. This year’s census revealed that over 70 per cent of respondents in Terrace and Smithers reported addiction issues.

“Whether you were housed and you were fully employed, you experienced trauma that leads to addiction, which leads to you potentially losing your appointment and losing your housing,” Serafini said.

Jennifer Rice, NDP MLA for North Coast, said her government is serious about addressing the homelessness issue.

“Global inflation has contributed to a rise in homelessness across North America and further emphasizes the need for more homes built and more housing-related supports,” Rice said.

“We will use these results in our plan to fight homelessness, Belonging in BC which is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 77,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 7,000 supportive homes for people experiencing homelessness

Two years of a global pandemic also contributed to rising rates of homelessness, according to Serafani.

“It was a very stressful period… Addiction rates went up during COVID,” she said. “I know for social services in general it was really difficult to meet the need as demand for shelter and support services increased.

The 2023 BC Housing homeless count took place in 20 communities across B.C.