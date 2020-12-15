A real estate sold sign is shown in a Toronto west end neighbourhood May 17, 2020. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales rose 32.1 per cent in November compared with the same month last year, matching the record-breaking year-over-year increase seen in October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A real estate sold sign is shown in a Toronto west end neighbourhood May 17, 2020. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales rose 32.1 per cent in November compared with the same month last year, matching the record-breaking year-over-year increase seen in October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Home sales shoot up 32.1% year-over-year in November

CREA says the average price is $122,000 lower excluding the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto Area

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales rose 32.1 per cent in November compared with the same month last year, matching the record-breaking year-over-year increase seen in October.

But the real estate association also says home sales edged back 1.6 per cent between October and November, as the market settled into the traditionally slower winter season after COVID-19 delayed the spring rush.

CREA says 511,449 homes have been sold so far this year, putting the Canada’s real estate market on pace for a potential annual sales record.

The real estate association says the national average home price was $603,000 in November, up 13.8 per cent from the same month last year.

CREA says the average price is $122,000 lower excluding the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto Area.

The association says the inventory of home listings sits at a record low and is currently on track to last only 2.4 months.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP commits to changes on how it collects, uses information about protesters
Next story
Groups that help vulnerable women ask Liberals for lifeline after losing out on aid

Just Posted

Bulkley Valley medical doctors fear with COVID infections accelerating, area hospitals will be overwhelmed. (File photo)
‘It’s what we must do now’: Bulkley Valley medical doctors

Local MDs fear overwhelming of area hospitals if protocols not followed

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Smithers daycare closes due to COVID-19 exposure

Little Horizons not mandated to close, but chose to after staff member tested positive

These photos show the different stages Harry Good went through in surviving COVID-19. “Happy to be where I am,” he wrote on Facebook Dec. 7. (Harry Good Facebook photo)
Hazelton man shares the bad, ugly and good of his battle with COVID-19

Harry Good is home recovering following a lengthy hospital stay including five days on life support

Smithers Secondary School shops will get a upgraded HVAC system this summer. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposure reported for Smithers Secondary School

Northern Health says risk of additional cases low due to safety plan being followed

A COVID-19 exposure took place at Kitwanga Elementary School Dec. 1 to Dec. 3. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Kitwanga Elementary School

Exposure is the first in CMSD82 to take place outside Terrace

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

This photo shows blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
Canada to receive Moderna vaccine doses before year’s end

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province’s economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
80,000 health-care workers who have yet to get pandemic pay will receive it, Dix says

The B.C. government did start paying the COVID-19 top up to some employees in October

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Carmen Robinson was last seen getting off a bus in View Royal the evening of Dec. 8, 1973. Her case remains unsolved 47 years later. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Gone cold: Fate of B.C. teen remains a mystery, 47 years after her disappearance

Carmen Robinson, 17, was last seen exiting a bus near Victoria in December 1973

A kitten plays with the drawstrings on a sweatshirt as folks take part in Yoga with Cats on Mats at the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven on Saturday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
‘Low-intensity’ indoor fitness OK under B.C.’s revised COVID-19 orders

Light weightlifting, pilates, hatha yoga, low-intensity barre classes

A sailor is missing from HMCS Winnipeg, which was headed back to Esquimalt after deployments in the Asia-Pacific region. (Twitter/HMCS Winnipeg)
Sailor missing, possibly fell overboard from Navy vessel returning to B.C., military says

Search underway for Duane Earle, missing since Monday

Native American actress Stefany Mathias poses for a photo in Vernon, British Columbia Canada on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2020. ABC’s “Big Sky” is struggling to address Native American criticism of the drama series. Mathias was hired for the role and asked to act as a consultant, which she said included reviewing set decorations. (Tony Butler via AP)
‘Big Sky’ stumbles in addressing Native American criticism

The quick turnaround for episodic TV makes revisions possible but not advisable

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
RCMP commits to changes on how it collects, uses information about protesters

Complaints commission concluded the RCMP acted reasonably for the most part

Most Read