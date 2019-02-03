Highway 97 remains closed after rock slide in Okanagan

Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland remains closed in the Okanagan.
The rock slide occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday between Callan Road and North Beach Road for 1.6 kilometres.
The highway remains closed two kilometres north of Summerland.
Rockscalers are continuing to work the slope after working overnight, however there is no estimated time of opening available.
Alternate routes are available, according to the Drive BC drivers are able to take a detour via Highway 97-C, Highway 5A and Highway 3A to Highway 3.
