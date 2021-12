A rockslide around 25 kilometres east of Terrace has resulted in single lane traffic and minor delays on Dec. 1, 2021. (DriveBC/Google Maps)

A rockslide is causing minor delays in both directions around 25 kilometres east of Terrace on Hwy 16.

According to DriveBC, a geotechnical investigation and assessment are underway at the slide Between Grandview Drive and West Binwall for just under five kilometres.

Drivers can expect single lane alternating traffic 21 to 26 kilometres east of Terrace.